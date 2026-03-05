Using the power of silence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaby Lame could have been a star in the silent movie era. Now, more than 100 years later, he’s the silent star of social media. With over 160-million followers, he’s built up a bigger following than anyone else on TikTok.

With his visual storytelling and exaggerated acting, he has one of the most striking rags-to-riches stories of the new medium. The 25-year-old African-Italian, who was born in Senegal and grew up in Chivasso near Turin, has built his global audience through simple reaction videos that cut across language, culture and geography.

But beyond the humour and brand deals, his rise also raises deeper questions in South Africa about opportunity, inequality and the real meaning of success in the creator economy.

Media scholar Tony Tendai Manyangadze says Lame’s global reach is not accidental. His content works because it is instantly understandable. “Silence strips away language, culture-specific humour and narrative complexity, producing content that travels frictionlessly across borders.”

In fast-moving digital spaces where attention is limited, simple visual gestures become powerful universal signs. Viewers don’t need translation or context. They understand the joke immediately. Manyangadze says this reflects a wider shift in online culture. The most visible content today is designed for algorithms and speed, not deep storytelling.

Language-driven narratives still exist, but short, repeatable and easily recognisable performances dominate global feeds. In this environment, fame is shaped as much by platform systems as by talent.

“Khaby’s fame is not just cultural but infrastructural,” says Manyangadze, pointing to algorithmic amplification, watch-time economics and platform incentives that turn simple content into global scale.

For Kate Skinner, executive director of the Association of Independent Publishers, Lame’s appeal is emotional as much as digital. “It’s a rags-to-riches story about a talented, funny, young black content producer.”

For poor and unemployed young people, his success suggests that wealth and global recognition might be possible, but Skinner urges caution. “It is important to point out how difficult it is to reach this level of riches and fame. There are a tiny handful of people who make it.”

Lame has access to infrastructure, networks and opportunities that many South African creators don’t have. Manyangadze says high data costs, smaller advertising markets, language diversity and weak platform investment are major limits on growth and income. Creators in the US and Europe also earn far more per view than those in Africa.

Silence strips away language, culture-specific humour and narrative complexity, producing content that travels frictionlessly across borders — Tony Tendai Manyangadze

From a reputation and investment perspective, Tshepo Matseba of Reputation 1st Group says Lame’s rise highlights a critical distinction. “Attention is not the same as credibility,” he says. Visibility can grow quickly, but lasting value depends on trust, consistency and emotional connection.

Communications strategist Farah Fortune says language-free storytelling succeeds globally because it removes friction and relies on universal human emotion. In a multilingual country like South Africa, this creates a rare bridge across languages and cultures, allowing creators to reach diverse audiences without privileging English.

South Africans are already highly active online, says Fortune, but monetisation and institutional support still lag global markets. Local brands often treat influencer marketing as short-term promotion instead of long-term investment.

Many creators film content between work shifts, during power cuts or on limited data bundles, while algorithms reward constant output. Even so, Fortune says South Africa can produce a globally dominant creator if infrastructure, investment and platform support improve.

Skinner says the bigger issue is not fame or money but the type of information environment South Africa wants to build. She says the country needs more fact-checked local news and content in indigenous languages as well as stronger collaboration between journalists and influencers to fight misinformation. She also warns against dependence on any single global platform. “What happens when the algorithms change?”

Policy and investment, says Skinner, should focus on building healthy democracies and informed societies, not only digital profits. Online spaces driven by outrage, addiction and emotional manipulation pose real social risks.

Lame’s story matters. It shows that global creator wealth is possible for Africans and likely to grow over the next decade.

The biggest misunderstanding, Manyangadze says, is believing that virality proves fairness. Success in the creator economy often works more like a lottery than a level playing field.

Skinner agrees that inspiration must be matched with realism. “Khaby is definitely an inspiration, but we need to look realistically at what must be put in place for significant numbers of people to have real opportunities,” she says.

Lame’s silent humour may travel easily across the world; whether South African creators can share in that success will depend less on luck and more on infrastructure, investment, policy and ownership in the years ahead.