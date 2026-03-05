Oil price facing dire strait

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It must have been a fun/not fun weekend for oil traders. By Friday afternoon, the benchmark Brent crude was at $73 a barrel, nearly $10 up from February 2 when no-one was thinking very much about another war in the Middle East.

By Monday morning, it was at $77.

Unlike coffee futures traders who might start the week going short just because of a bit of road rage en route to the London futures exchange, oil traders tend to have fewer caffeine jitters, and work on the fundamentals that may or may not put a squeeze on the stuff that literally keeps the world’s engine running.

Such as, for instance, a communique from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and no vessels will be permitted passage.

Iran’s military capability may be “obliterated” (again), but in a world where the word “gamble” is, as of February 28, on everyone’s lips, the strait is a poker hand through which the global economy may be royally flushed.

Aftermath of an Israeli and the U.S. strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. (Majid Asgaripour)

In June, a Kpler Ltd analyst estimated that one day’s blockage of the strait, which carries 20% of the world’s oil on giant tankers, could send Brent surging to $120-$150 a barrel

No-one will like that. Not Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait which have no other way to ship their crude out of the Gulf, nor China, Iran’s biggest oil customer. And certainly not Americans, either at the petrol pumps, or the malls when China passes the ensuing gigantic supply chain shock on to the people who buy its stuff.

President Theodore Roosevelt said diplomacy is all about talking softly while carrying a big stick. To mix a metaphor, that ship has sailed, and not through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, so much for presidential promises of an end to US involvement in “forever wars”. This one is beginning to swirl like a Kansas tornado. Hold tight, Toto.