DINNER PARTY INTEL: Who could outrun Usain Bolt?

The huge T-Rex moved so fast that it would have left the famous athlete far behind in a race, science now says

The train to almost there

After six years of there being no trains, the line from Kapteinsklip beyond Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats is open again — but not quite. The last station on Cape Town’s central line was once a popular route for commuters. Prasa opened it with some fanfare last week, but commuters grumbled that it no longer took them directly into the city and required a change at Philippi.

Attenborough in the garden

The BBC is to mark David Attenborough’s 100th birthday (May 8) with a special programme by the TV presenter. He will explore the wildlife of British gardens in a five-part BBC series. Secret Garden, due to be broadcast in April, will feature pine martens in the western Highlands, dormice in South Wales, swallows in the Lake District, otters in Oxfordshire and blue tits in Bristol.

T-Rex ran faster than Bolt

The deadly dinosaur T-Rex has been portrayed as a galumphing monster. It turns out that it often walked on tippy toes, like a bird or a ramp fashion model — and that it was significantly faster than previously thought. The Royal Society Open Science, in a new analysis of the dinosaur’s footprints, suggests the predator also moved 20% faster than original estimates, which means it would have beaten Usain Bolt over 100m by a crisp 0.81 seconds.

