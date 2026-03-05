Diamond capital Kimberley has lost its sparkle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kimberley — once celebrated as a city of firsts, from South Africa’s first electric streetlights to the first electric tram, automatic telephone exchange and stock exchange — is now grappling with infrastructure collapse, political infighting and economic uncertainty.

The capital city of the Northern Cape built its identity on the discovery of diamonds in 1871, and its flagship tourist attraction, the Big Hole, is the largest hand-dug pit in the world. Today the city is better known for its potholed roads, sewage spills and broken streetlights.

Trade union Numsa fears that one of the city’s few remaining operational diamond mines, Ekapa, may shut down, putting more than 1,000 people at risk of losing their jobs and adding to already high levels of unemployment and poverty.

The Ekkapa mine in Kimberley. Picure: Black Ink News (Black Ink News)

Last month five miners were trapped in a mudslide at a joint shaft mine. Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe indicated that the workers were “presumed dead”. Soon after, the mine entered provisional liquidation amid financial distress over rehabilitation liabilities and unpaid royalties. Creditors are owed millions, while the rehabilitation disputes exceed R100m.

In the city itself, service delivery failures have unfolded alongside escalating political tensions in the Sol Plaatje local municipality.

At the centre of the dispute is the R2.5bn budget facility for infrastructure (BFI) grant allocated by the National Treasury to repair ageing water systems. Of that amount, R554m has been earmarked for the 2026/2027 financial year. Despite the funding, Kimberley frequently experiences water shutdowns and pipe bursts.

Sewage in the streets of Kimberley (Black Ink News)

Legal battles between council speaker Dipuo Peters and mayor Martha Bartlett to oust the municipal manager, Thapelo Matlala, have strained municipal finances, with court costs reportedly reaching R4.8m.

In the absence of a council resolution, Kimberley Action Group representative Boyce Makodi has laid a complaint with the police against the mayor and speaker, alleging unauthorised expenditure to fund the court disputes.

Meanwhile, EFF subregion chair Vusi Raphoto wants an investigation of procurement deviations linked to projects processed during Matlala’s suspension. He has accused the ANC leadership of having its eyes on the BFI money, saying it was “at the helm of the collapsing and deteriorating city”.

Matlala, who oversees the BFI programme, was suspended last year for alleged financial misconduct and irregular contract dealings. One of the tenders under scrutiny involves a R6.8m payment to Kapa Koni Investments for upgrades to the Eagle Street and Legaeng pump stations.

On January 16 Matlala won a court battle permitting him to return to work with immediate effect.

It is frightening because no-one appears to be fixing Kimberley — Sharon Steyn

In April 2025 the Northern Cape High Court ordered the municipality to ensure that the Homevale wastewater treatment works was made fully operational and that sewage spillages would be reduced. Judge Almé Stanton said it was “absolutely astounding” that the municipality claimed it needed R106m to repair a 33-megalitre module at the plant. Currently, however, only one plant is functional.

Deputy water & sanitation minister Sello Seitlholo blamed municipal failures for the environmental crisis.

Tourism has also been affected. The flamingo population at Kamfers Dam, a big attraction for bird watchers, has left the pan because of high E. coli levels and water pollution. More than 150 birds reportedly died from suspected botulism in December 2024.

Sharon Steyn, CEO of the Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry, says businesses are struggling amid collapsing service delivery and rising electricity costs.

“The mining sector is not doing well, and the agricultural industry is also under pressure as it contends with foot-and-mouth disease. This contributes to rising food prices and reduced job creation. It is frightening because no-one appears to be fixing Kimberley,” says Steyn.

Kimberley Mental Hospital (Black Ink News)

Karen Jooste, the DA spokesperson on public accounts, called for stronger oversight over infrastructure spending. “We need to eliminate political interference in critical projects, act decisively against corruption and restore effective municipal service delivery,” she says.

DA provincial leader Isak Fritz says the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital (NCMHH) in Kimberley, built at a cost of more than R1bn, has never been fully operational and is in disrepair; it is now valued at just R255m.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) undertook an investigation into conditions at the NCMHH and Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital following the death of psychiatric patients at both facilities. In its final investigation report, released on February 17, it instructs the department of health to urgently address staff shortages, the malfunctioning mortuary, broken equipment, poor sanitation, collapsing ceilings and peeling walls.