A bad week for 3GAR

A bad week for Prince Daniel Obioma

Afro-pop singer Prince Ebenezer Obioma (Facebook)

Prince Daniel Obioma, the Nigerian rapper also known as 3GAR, has been summonsed to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on April 9 on charges arising from a high-speed crash in Sea Point a year ago in which he totalled his R3m McLaren sports car. It turns out the crash also alerted the authorities to his dodgy residence status — his is one of the plethora of cases identified in the Special Investigating Unit’s report on corruption in the department of home affairs.

The SAS Amatola, the frigate captained by Zanele Madiba. (JACKIE CLAUSEN)

A good week for Zanele Madiba

Zanele Madiba captained the frigate SAS Amatola on the navy’s first foreign deployment in 10 years. It sailed for India from Simon’s Town in late January and last week took part in a naval review in Visakhapatnam on the Bay of Bengal.​ The Amatola also participated in an exercise involving the host nation and about 50 other navies. Madiba is the first woman to captain a major South African warship.