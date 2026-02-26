Will royals break the ‘hiding from view’ habit?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When King Charles I learnt that the Duke of Buckingham, his confidante and right-hand man, had been assassinated, he reportedly “threw himself upon his bed, lamenting with much passion and with abundance of tears”.

Apparently he stayed there for two days. Meanwhile, out in the streets, the crowds were rejoicing at the duke’s early demise, accentuating, if nothing else, the fact that the royal family had utterly lost the people’s love.

While King Charles III himself might not resort to such lamenting and passion over the arrest of his brother Andrew, there is no getting away from the joy coursing through much of Britain over the spectacle of the former duke/prince being carted off to the local police station.

That Andrew and perennially broke ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are named in the Epstein files is hardly likely to bring down the monarchy (though many will hope it will). But the royal family has a hard road ahead as they contemplate the fallout from the late queen’s utter failure to hold her favourite son accountable for his actions.

Charles I, for whom the description tone-deaf might have been invented, carried on regardless after Buckingham was offed. He prorogued parliament, jailed MPs and, carried aloft by his delusion of the divine right of the king to do whatever he liked, ruled by personal decree for 11 years.

He annoyed the Scots and the Irish, alienated his own backers and led the country into civil war. On January 30, 1649, he was beheaded in public outside the Banqueting House in Whitehall, London. Before his execution he asked that he be allowed to wear two shirts lest the crowd mistake his shivering from the cold day to be from “the proceeds of fear”.

Hiding to the end, then as now.