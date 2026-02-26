DINNER PARTY INTEL: How not to apologise to a judge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Driven for an Oscar

Robert Duvall, who died last week aged 95, was one of the world’s most versatile movie stars. Known as an actor who immersed himself deeply in a role, he prepared to play Mac Sledge, a boozy, washed-up country singer, by performing with a band and driving around Texas with a friend. When the friend asked what they were up to, Duvall responded: “We’re looking for accents.” The role in the movie Tender Mercies won Duvall his only Oscar.

DNA tracks which dog did it

When the snow in New York City began to melt last week, it exposed deposits of decaying dog poop. As controversy raged, other US cities and communities have taken hi-tech measures to cut down on dog waste, requiring registries of dog DNA samples to connect errant droppings to their sources. A company in Knoxville claims to have created registries for more than 1.2-million dogs in 8,000 localities.

‘AI’m sorry’ does not cut it

Remorse is a mitigating factor in New Zealand courts, so when Michae Ngaire Win wrote an apology for her crimes, she hoped for leniency. But in the Christchurch court, judge Tom Gilbert was unconvinced. He ran her letter through ChatGPT and found she had used AI. So instead of a 10% reduction of her 27-month sentence for arson, burglary and assault, she got 5%.