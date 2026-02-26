A good week for Gayton McKenzie
Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie was cleared of art censorship by the court last week. Artist Gabrielle Goliath had claimed in an application to the high court in Pretoria that McKenzie had interfered with her submission to the Venice Biennale, which had led to her work not being exhibited. Judge Mamoloko Kubushi dismissed the application and ordered Goliath to pay the legal costs.
A bad week for Paul Mashatile
Deputy President Paul Mashatile appears to be unaware of being driven badly. When those at the wheels of his huge convoy — with blue lights flashing and sirens wailing — drove up the wrong side of the highway, he was either blissfully unaware or didn’t give a damn. His convoy, already the subject of a criminal case, was filmed by Midrand councillor Annette Deppe.
