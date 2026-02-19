Troops in the townships — again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The news that President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered home the remnants of the South African military contingent in the Democratic Republic of Congo comes as little surprise.

The army has the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay rolling out on the troubled areas identified by the police. (Eugene Coetzee/The Herald)

Underfunded. Underequipped. Unloved. Underbused. There — the four stages of South Africa’s military grief.

What is a shock, however, is the decision to deploy the troops into gang-infested communities to … Remind us of what they are going to do there?

We don’t have to think back too far to remember how well that worked during Covid. The footage of infantrymen giving opfoks to allegedly unruly citizens became one of the defining moments of lockdown, proving, if nothing else, the old cliché that if you want to make a tyrant out of someone, just give them a uniform and a truncheon. Or an assault rifle.

Yet even those pictures were positively benign compared with what came before under the previous regime.

People lobbing rocks at national servicemen lobbing teargas and firing rubber bullets, or worse, from Buffel APCs. Or 32 Battalion, Angola still fresh in its memory, running amok in Thokoza in April 1992.

It is frustrating that across the arc of history, those who call the shots never seem to learn that police are for policing and armies are for killing, and that if you send an army into a difficult neighbourhood, two things usually happen, sometimes at the same time.

The troops, unschooled as they are in the nuances of police work, are going to get bored. Then they are going to start making war on their fellow citizens. Put another way: when you have a hammer in your hand, everything looks like a nail.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for those unfortunate former grunts, standing on street corners, R4s loosely slung, trying to not make eye contact with some extraordinarily well-armed people who resent their presence intensely.