DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big hunger for Big Macs

Burger bonanza

Big Macs are selling well across the world, according to McDonald’s Corp’s most recent report, released last week. In the fourth quarter, ended December 31, US sales were up 6.8%, international markets increased 5.2% and international developmental licensed markets (presumably including South Africa) rose 4.5%. This country has 401 outlets, compared with 13,557 in the US, and ranks 17th on the Big Mac world list.

Laser pops a party balloon

Airspace over El Paso in the US was closed last week, creating chaos with airline schedules. It was later revealed that a high-powered anti-drone laser weapon was fired from the area without aviation officials having been given enough time to assess the risks to commercial aircraft. People familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the target turned out not to be a Mexican drug drone but a metallic party balloon.

From chirps to whistles

Hollie Davidson, who has twice refereed the Springboks in rugby Tests, became the first woman to referee a Six Nations match, taking the whistle for Ireland’s narrow win over Italy on Saturday. The 1.65m Scot switched from football to rugby at school, playing scrumhalf. “I was chirpy, gobby, a typical No 9,” she says. “I think I’ve changed quite a bit since then. If I were that chirpy now as a referee, I don’t think I’d have lasted very long.”