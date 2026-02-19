Behind the scenes with Julia Finnis-Bedford

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Twenty-five years ago, as Hollywood studios and international advertising moguls started eyeing Cape Town as a production destination, Julia Finnis-Bedford was working on local movie sets as a freelance stills producer.

Back then, scouting for the right location for shoots was often dismissed as a last‑minute logistical chore. But Finnis-Bedford saw an opportunity and founded Amazing Spaces, a location sourcing agency, in 2000. At the time it was a novel concept in South Africa’s creative economy.

Finnis-Bedford capitalised on the country’s rapid rise as a production hub for international film and photo shoots, advertising campaigns and music videos. Today, Amazing Spaces’ location library includes about 600 properties, primarily in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The company’s rental portfolio offers a mix of venues: sleek, modernist mansions on Cape Town’s western Atlantic seaboard with spectacular ocean views; rustic farmhouses; vineyards; bars; restaurants; schools; and wellness retreats.

Julia Finnis-Bedford: The founder of Amazing Spaces (Supplied)

Finnis‑Bedford, a founding member of the National Association of Location Agents, attributes South Africa’s appeal to its diverse architectural landscape and scenic beauty, enabling crews to capture a wide range of visual settings that few other countries can rival.

Cape Town is a case in point. “Within an hour’s drive, you can choose between wine estates that mirror the south of France, Victorian houses reminiscent of central London, or contemporary farmhouses in lush greenery, evoking the charm of the English countryside.”

She says this makes South Africa highly attractive for international production crews who often need to find a variety of backdrops without having to travel far and wide. “The rand’s favourable exchange rate adds to the value proposition. Cape Town’s long summer days with extended daylight hours also translate into production cost savings.”

While South Africa’s film industry remains buoyant, Finnis‑Bedford acknowledges growing concerns about disruption from AI

South Africa’s growing reputation as a world-class location shoot destination has also created money-making opportunities for property owners looking for a side hustle. Finnis‑Bedford notes that production companies are prepared to pay handsome daily rates for the right location. Micro-shoots, typically done on locations suited for fashion or furniture catalogues or editorial spreads requiring small crews of fewer than 25 people, can earn landlords R15,000-R20,000 a day. Venues for larger shoots, such as films, TV series, or major advertising campaigns with crews of up to 80, command R25,000-R50,000 a day, depending on the property’s size, accessibility and quality of furniture and fittings. She says upscale properties in areas like Nettleton Road, Clifton, can fetch R80,000-R100,000 a day.

“For owners, the beauty of renting out a property is that shoots typically occur during the day, allowing them to continue living in the home while earning additional income.”

Contrary to popular belief, the biggest demand is not for palatial mansions but for ordinary, well-kept family homes suitable for product shoots and commercials that promote everyday consumer goods, be it canned soup, washing powder or tile cleaner.

Still, sought‑after properties share certain traits: “Light, bright interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and neutral walls to maximise natural light; uncluttered spaces; and ample parking for trucks carrying production equipment.” Finnis‑Bedford says larger‑than‑average bathrooms are prized because they make it easier for crews to manoeuvre.

Schools and office blocks are also popular as they can be repurposed relatively easily to resemble airports and other public spaces. Finnis‑Bedford cites a recent shoot at special needs school Cheré Botha in Bellville, used for cigarette brand Camel’s latest global advertising campaign. She says the school’s modern Scandinavian-inspired design and variety of versatile areas — including different sports fields, meeting facilities and classrooms — provided the perfect contemporary backdrop for a campaign centred on the “spirit of individuality and moving beyond the ordinary”.

While South Africa’s film industry remains buoyant, Finnis‑Bedford acknowledges growing concerns about disruption from AI. Some major brands are already experimenting with AI‑generated advertising, reducing demand for location shoots. But she’s not resting on her laurels. In 2021, Finnis‑Bedford expanded Amazing Spaces into Cape Town’s real estate sector, marketing and selling what she refers to as “exceptional homes that defy convention”.

Last year, she announced plans to acquire Constantia‑based boutique agency Blue Chip Properties, further strengthening her foothold in the luxury property market. More recently, she launched Habitat by Amazing Spaces, a development arm that designs and builds homes from the ground up and handles renovations.

With AI’s potential to reshape demand for location shoots, Finnis‑Bedford believes diversifying into real estate is timely and essential. “Expanding the real estate division of our business comes at a critical moment,” she says. “It ensures Amazing Spaces remains relevant, no matter how the film industry evolves.”