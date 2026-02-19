News & Fox

A good week for Songezo Zibi

Rise Mzansi leader stays out of parliament's red-carpet spotlight

Rise Mzanzi leader Songeso Zibi at the official launch of the party's manifesto in Tshwane, January 20 2024. Picture: LAIRD FORBES/GALLO IMAGES
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi. Picture: LAIRD FORBES/GALLO IMAGES

Perhaps it is his newspaper background that helps Songezo Zibi stay out of the showboat spotlight. The Rise Mzansi leader and former Business Day editor has expressed his disdain for the extravagance and opulence at the opening of parliament. He makes sure to arrive late and avoid the Oscar-style red carpet where some MPs made spectacles of themselves, especially one in a Star Wars/Little Mermaid dress (Bernice Swarts of the ANC) and Ashley Sauls of the PA, who could have been mistaken for the band leader.

A bad week for Phuti Mogale

Phuti Mogale: controversy over a cancelled tennis match costs a principal her job. (supplied )

Phuti Mogale, principal of posh Joburg girls school Roedean, did not last long in her job once controversy erupted over a cancelled tennis match. She resigned after conflicting excuses emerged from the school for cancelling a match against King David, a Jewish school. Before he resigned this week, Roedean board chair Dale Quaker said the school unequivocally rejected antisemitism and all forms of discrimination or prejudice.

