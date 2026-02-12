DINNER PARTY INTEL: How apples and pears meant for export will become fruit juice instead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

J Baldie & Sons senior farm manager Derik Schempers surveys the damage hail caused to one of the company’s apple orchards in the Langkloof.

Hail … and farewell

It’s not only cattle farmers who are suffering, their herds struck down by foot-and-mouth disease. (Vuyo Singiswa)

It’s not only cattle farmers who are suffering, their herds struck down by foot-and-mouth disease; fruit farms were hammered last week by hailstorms carried by tornado-like winds. The Eastern Cape was hardest hit, especially the Langkloof, where tons of apples and pears were stripped from trees. Much of the fruit, which had been intended for export, will now have to be pulped for juice.

In and out in HK

Hong Kong is the world’s highest importer of goods, says the World Bank in a recent report. Imports are 178% of its share of GDP, an elevated ratio common for such a trade hub (Singapore at 144% is another). But much of its imports are re-exported, boosting import values despite low-income consumption. South Africa imports 30% of its goods, while landlocked Lesotho is at 99%. Sudan, with all its current problems and isolation, is at 1%.

Not cleared for liftoff

The space race has many contrasts. (Vuyo Singiswa )

The space race has many contrasts. While Elon Musk was putting together the merger of SpaceX with his AI start-up xAI for a company valued at $1.25-trillion, South Africa’s equivalent was pleading poverty. Local contractor Denel, which hopes to put its first satellite into space in 2028, complains that not enough was spent on the launch pad in the Overberg and blames a lack of skills and instrumentation as well as infrastructure failures on state capture, in which it was a key Gupta victim.