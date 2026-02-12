Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A good week for Tertuis Simmers

The Western Cape is shaping up as one of the key battlegrounds in the local government elections. (Facebook)

The Western Cape is shaping up as one of the key battlegrounds in the local government elections, so it must have been encouraging for provincial DA leader Tertuis Simmers to score some early points. Last week the province’s ruling party — under threat from the PA — took two seats off its old enemy and now GNU partner, the ANC, on the West Coast. The DA ousted ANC councillors in municipal by-elections in Langeberg and Cederberg.

A bad week for Rudzani Maphwanya

The army leader’s costly homecoming parade has raised eyebrows. (Supplied )

Next week is meant to be Gen Rudzani Maphwanya’s big homecoming parade. The chief of the South African National Defence Force is to take the salute in his hometown of Thohoyandou at the parade, which will cost taxpayers R372m. Ahead of the expected cavalcade, the general came under fire from MPs across the political spectrum for overstaying his welcome. He is 65 and should, according to military regulations, have retired at 60.