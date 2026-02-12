100 deaths a day and R800bn lost: alcohol tax reform cannot wait

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Each day, 100 South Africans die from alcohol-related causes, according to a World Health Organization report.

SA’s fiscal debate is dominated by debt ratios, growth projections, and revenue shortfalls. Yet one of the country’s largest economic drains remains largely absent from mainstream policy discussion: alcohol harm.

This omission has far-reaching consequences, argues the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance-South Africa (SAAPA-SA), whose latest civil society campaign, The True Cost of Alcohol, aims to save lives, reduce harm, and restore dignity through targeted alcohol tax reform.

The scale of the issue is clear: the World Health Organization reports that 100 South Africans die each day from alcohol-related causes. Annually, this translates into about 37,000 preventable deaths.

Beyond the human tragedy, the economic implications are profound. For policymakers and financial leaders, the issue is no longer social or moral. It is structural, measurable, and fiscally significant.

Alcohol harm represents a textbook market failure, says SAAPA-SA. The alcohol sector operates profitably while the broader economy absorbs the downstream costs of violence, trauma, road fatalities, and health system strain. Current estimates* place the total economic burden at approximately R800bn, or about R13,000 per person.

In any other sector, a cost imbalance of this magnitude would demand urgent regulatory correction. Yet alcohol pricing remains largely disconnected from its true societal cost. Excise taxation exists precisely to address such distortions by aligning private pricing with public impact.

Alcohol is a major contributor to interpersonal violence, including domestic abuse and sexual assault. Evidence from the Human Sciences Research Council shows that 36% of South African women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

These realities translate into lost productivity, higher healthcare costs, and increased pressure on policing and social services.

SAAPA-SA notes that for business and investors, social instability is not abstract. It increases operational risk, insurance exposure, and workforce disruption. Alcohol harm directly shapes the economic environment in which growth and investment must occur.

The transport sector provides a stark illustration of the fiscal impact. Approximately 58% of road fatalities in SA are linked to alcohol consumption. Drinking and driving kills around 14 people every day.

Road crashes alone cost the country more than R200bn annually, diverting public funds away from priorities for infrastructure, education, and development.

Cheap, high-volume alcohol products intensify harmful consumption patterns and shift the true cost of alcohol onto victims’ families, government, and taxpayers.

In economic terms, this is an inefficient and unsustainable allocation of national resources that should be directed to broader development priorities.

The evidence is clear: alcohol harm is a central economic issue

Debates around alcohol taxation often focus narrowly on consumer choice or industry concerns. From a policy perspective, excise tax recognises the harm of the product and is one of the most effective tools available to reduce harmful consumption while strengthening public finances, endorsed globally, including by the World Bank.

When applied appropriately, says SAAPA-SA, higher excise taxes reduce long-term healthcare and policing costs, improve road safety outcomes, and generate predictable government revenue.

This is not about prohibition. It is about pricing risk accurately and ensuring that private profit does not depend on public loss.

SA faces difficult fiscal trade-offs, but failing to address alcohol harm entrenches a silent deficit measured in lost lives, weakened communities, and escalating public costs. The evidence is clear: alcohol harm is a central economic issue, not a peripheral one.

Increasing excise tax on alcohol is a fiscally responsible intervention that protects families, strengthens communities, and safeguards public resources. Tax is protection. Policy choices made now will determine whether SA continues to absorb the true cost of alcohol or begins to reduce it.

This article was sponsored by SAAPA-SA.

*Drawn from ‘The cost of harmful alcohol use in SA’ by RG Matzopoulos, S Truen, B Bowman and J Corrigall, published in the South African Medical Journal.