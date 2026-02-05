DINNER PARTY INTEL: Gayton goes back on name-change promise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Local hero: Graaff-Reinet has been renamed for PAC founder Robert Sobukwe, who was born and brought up in the town. He is buried there. Picture: WINFRIED BRUENKEN

Slow, and fast, growth

The first GDP figures of 2026 are out early in March and South Africa’s growth rate is not expected to lift any gloom. Business leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa often talk of growth reaching 3%, but the IMF does not expect it to exceed 2%. Most market watchers put it at a miserable 1.2%, with the Netherlands and the UK in the same boat. South Sudan (of all places) is expected to grow by 22.4%, thanks to all that oil.

Gayton goes to town

Fresh from banning an artwork, culture minister Gayton McKenzie has turned his attention to town names. Having previously promised not to change the name of Graaff-Reinet, he has now banished it. Instead, it will become Robert Sobukwe Town (it is the birthplace of the former PAC leader and he is buried there). Altogether 21 names will be changed, among them East London to KuGompo City, Aberdeen to Xamdeboo, Adendorp to KwaMseki Bishop Limba and Nieu-Bethesda to Kwa Noheleni.

Enter the dragon

In the past, the biggest danger off the Muizenberg beach were sharks; lately it’s creatures of about 3cm long. Blue dragon sea slugs (glaucus atlanticus) washed up recently. The exotic-looking, electric-blue creatures have delicate, wing-like limbs, are venomous and can sting even when dead.