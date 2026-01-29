How deep are the cracks at ATNS?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) is proud of its record: the reach of its Aviation Training Academy across 27 countries has increased from 40 students in 2023 to 120 by 2025/2026. In a 2024 report, ATNS promises resilience, digital transformation and sustainability. Yet the same report reveals the global poaching of experienced air traffic controllers that has hollowed out service delivery.

ATNS’s 2025 report reveals that 326 flight procedures were suspended, which triggered delays and cancellations. A ministerial investigation found severe staff shortages; unreliable communication, navigation and surveillance systems; and weaknesses in safety management.

Despite this, ATNS says the meltdown that took place on January 4, when flights were delayed and operations disrupted, was isolated. Spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini tells the FM: “Staffing levels are at over 82%, against the required threshold of 80% … The temporary human resource constraints experienced [on January 4] were an isolated occurrence, which ATNS managed to the best of its ability.”

Acknowledging attrition, he concedes: “We have lost many people to global aviation companies. However, the organisation has implemented targeted recruitment initiatives, retention interventions and operational adjustments to stabilise capacity while ensuring safety is never compromised.”

ATNS rejected claims that suspended instrument flight procedures caused the January 4 chaos. “We have no record of such suspensions at OR Tambo,” says Dlamini.

Regarding governance and oversight, Dlamini says, “ATNS operates under strict regulatory oversight by the South African Civil Aviation Authority [SACAA] and is accountable to its shareholder through established governance structures.” He says safety margins “were not compromised at any point”.

On January 5 ATNS told the Daily Maverick that the meltdown had been weather driven. But the FM’s inquiry shows the cracks run deeper: attrition, suspended procedures, an outdated system and ministerial intervention.

Passengers stranded at OR Tambo International Airport on the day described “abysmal” communication and hours spent on the tarmac.

Safety margins ‘were not compromised at any point’ — Mphilo Dlamini

Joburg executive Sipho Nkosi says there was chaos at the airport. “We boarded on time, but departure was pushed back; the captain explained there were ‘air traffic issues’. What started as routine delays quickly spiralled into hours of disruption.”

The cost to Nkosi was financial and reputational: “R1,500-plus in extra meals, Ubers and rescheduled plans … For a business traveller, it erodes trust.” He says he is “cautiously optimistic” that the cause of the crisis can be addressed. “But without real reforms, it’ll recur,” he says. “South Africa’s skies are beautiful, but ground control? Needs work.”

As official updates were scarce during the disruptions, frustrated travellers turned to X to vent. Joburg‑based Lawrence McDonald posted: “Thousands stranded at Joburg’s main airport — 3+ hour delays, flights grounded, festive return hell due to ATNS ‘temporary human resource constraints’.”

Others complained about the communication breakdown. Justin Lloyd wrote: “The delay … was very unpleasant from Cape Town to JHB with no communication at all.”

Airlink passenger John Baeyens described being pulled off a boarding flight in Gqeberha: “Staff cannot explain what the issue is and why boarding stopped ... Why no proper communication with clients?”

These posts reflected the public mood: unhappiness over stranded relatives and mounting costs, and a sense that ATNS’s “temporary constraints” masked deeper systemic failures.

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola says the regulator’s role is certification and compliance, not day‑to‑day staffing at ATNS. About enforcement, he is clear: “The SACAA can take enforcement action against any licence holder, including suspension, should there be noncompliance with safety standards.”

The SACAA says that in accordance with its mandate it asked ATNS for a report, which was submitted on January 6 and is being reviewed.

A retired professor of aeronautical systems design, who asked not to be named because he is a consultant for ATNS, warns that the January 4 meltdown was more than a passing storm.

“Controllers increased spacing between [flights] to maintain safety margins,” he says. “That’s a short-term fix. The long-term solution is integrating AI to reduce fatigue.” He directly links the chaos to systemic decay, pointing out that ATNS’s repeated suspension of instrument procedures in 2025/2026 “buys time for fixes but can’t replace regular system checks and upgrades”.

He adds: “Weather and staffing gaps sparked the January 4 chaos, but the deeper problem is systemic. ATNS runs on ageing technology … More than 300 procedure pauses since 2025 signal that upgrades are overdue. Without investment in AI tools, modern navigation systems and strategic partnerships, risks will keep surfacing, not just inconveniencing passengers but undermining South Africa’s tourism and trade.”