A good week for Bertina Engelbrecht

Despite some supply issues in the Western Cape, Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht entered the year with a bounce. She reported a 7.4% turnover increase to R19.5bn in the first 20 weeks of the 2026 financial year to January 11, which she says was driven by strong pharmacy sales growth of 9% since the start of the financial year. Things could have been even better, she conceded, had it not been for supply problems with warehouse management systems at the retailer’s distribution centre in Cape Town, which affected its stores in the province.

A bad week for Mark Alexander

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander (Ashley Vlotman)

Mark Alexander and his executives who make the big calls in South African rugby have decided local fans don’t need a fourth (and possibly decisive) Test against the All Blacks. Having hyped this year’s series as “rugby’s greatest rivalry”, the president of South African Rugby handed the match to Trumpland, in Baltimore of all places, on September 12. What motivated Alexander & Co? Ticket prices for the series have not yet been revealed, but if past sales are anything to go by, they could be between R1,000 and R2,750. A poor return when you have dollar signs in your eyes.