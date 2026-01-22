Sharing the rails

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traxtion is bringing 46 locomotives from KiwiRail in New Zealand to SA and upgrading them in SA before putting them into local service. This R3.4bn investment is the first phase in a broader R5.8bn investment programme that Traxtion has planned for SA.

South Africa’s freight rail system, once the backbone of industrial growth, is now at a crossing. For the first time, private operators are being allowed on the state-owned network, a reform hailed by investors but viewed with caution by experts and scepticism by labour.

It’s not just about locomotives and tonnage; it’s also about whether reform can reconcile shareholder returns, infrastructure failures and worker dignity.

Traxtion CEO James Holley says his company’s R3.4bn investment to secure locomotives “is something I have not experienced in 20 years”.

Holley says it’s a logistics insurance policy for miners and holds the potential for major freight owners to service multiple operators, significantly de‑risking their businesses. While South Africa is the focus, Holley says locomotives can be deployed regionally if Transnet access falters, a hedge against reform’s uncertainties.

“A few years ago, the idea of running a train from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam seemed far-fetched, but today this is a reality that is drawing closer,” he says, adding that Traxtion’s African experience means it can deliver target returns and uplift volumes in South Africa.

Jan Havenga, South Africa’s leading macrologistics scholar, says many excellent policies have been developed since the early 1990s, but “a lack of implementation has perhaps been the greatest weakness in the development of rail and the country’s overall macrologistics sector”.

The decline, Havenga says, is from decades of cross-subsidisation, first to support agriculture, then to prop up unprofitable general freight with inflated port tariffs. “Transnet, as a single significant actor, has continued to practise cross-subsidisation.”

He says allowing private operators is not enough, the rail infrastructure must also be repaired. He compares it to a poor road system that has only government trucks. He also calls for inland freight villages, linked by rehabilitated railways and integrated with spatial planning, alongside intermodal solutions that better connect road and rail.

Havenga says without strong regulation, multiple operators could fragment the system. He says the regulator must block rampant slot trading and instead foster a few “well‑established blue-chip operators”, citing success stories elsewhere in Africa. His broader lesson draws from other developing economies: “Understand the role of rail in a development state. It is not only a capitalistic role … it is about development, such as that in China, India and Russia.”

Rail reform, he says, will succeed only if infrastructure rehabilitation, regulatory oversight and developmental vision are aligned; otherwise, South Africa risks creating efficient companies within a broken system.

The United National Transport Union, which represents transport workers, says: “Cost competitiveness cannot be achieved through the erosion of workers’ standard of living, wages, working conditions, or through violations of labour laws.”

The union says profitability must be balanced with dignity. It wants public-sector pension funds to invest in rebuilding Transnet rather than strengthening private competitors. Traxtion has funded its investment primarily through its own private capital resources, backed by long-term investors such as Harith.

South Africa’s rail reform debate is inseparable from the numbers that chart the decline and fragile recovery. According to Transnet Freight Rail’s 2025 operational report, volumes rose 5.5% year‑on‑year to 160.1Mt, reversing a six‑year slide and achieving 94% of the annual target of 170Mt. CEO Russell Baatjies hailed this as “a decisive turning point” and proof that the recovery plan is stabilising the system.

Transnet Freight Rail is Africa’s leading freight rail operator and covers about 31,000km, transporting a wide array of commodities across South Africa and its neighbouring regions. Volatility, however, remains stark. September throughput hit 14.8Mt, the strongest since 2022 but still well below the 20.2Mt peak in 2017. At its nadir in November 2022, volumes collapsed to just 9.1Mt, exposing the network’s fragility. The report also notes corridor‑specific gains: manganese at record highs, container traffic up 21.4% year‑on‑year, and coal exports at 96.6% of budget.

Government’s ambition is far more aggressive. South Africa has set a formal target of moving 250Mt of freight by rail annually by 2030, according to transport minister Barbara Creecy in her address at the Africa rail conference in May 2025.

Separately, industry forecasts for Southern Africa’s rail market project that freight movements could carry container traffic approaching 286,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), a figure that reflects broader regional performance expectations as rail services work to recover capacity rather than current output levels.

These figures frame the stakes: whether reform can close the gap between aspiration and reality, and whether private investment, policy reform and labour protections can collectively restore rail to its former role as South Africa’s logistics backbone.

The opening of South Africa’s rail network is a watershed moment. The saga of rail will be judged not only by tonnage moved, but by whether it delivers a system that is competitive, developmental and humane.

The question now is whose vision will guide the repair of the tracks: investors, planners, or the workers?