EDITORIAL: Farewell to a warm and witty intellectual

David Kaplan, who died in Paris this month aged 77, was an academic and economic historian who had a clear understanding of the connection between economics and politics. He also had many outside interests, a fund of good stories and jokes, and a compassion for people, especially their children. Kaplan did not patronise the youth and was a sincere listener to their and others’ opinions, which attracted people and made him a committed teacher.

“No question was too stupid. No topic was too big or too complicated ... even topics that neither of us knew anything about,” recalls a friend and colleague.

These attributes made him the engaged academic he was known as, specialising in industrial policy, business-government relations and economic development.​ He served as chief economist for South Africa’s department of trade & industry from 2000 to 2003 and later as part-time chief economist for the Western Cape’s department of economic development & tourism until 2011. He advised international organisations, among these the World Bank, the African Development Bank and UN agencies, on African industrialisation and innovation.​

To those who were close friends and colleagues, Kaplan was also a mensch

At the University of Cape Town, he held professorships in economics and business-government relations, contributing to policy research units and science-technology initiatives.

So much for the academic side. He didn’t want to be an F1 driver or an opening batsman (two of his interests); to those who were close friends and colleagues, Kaplan was also a mensch. And when he moved to Paris to support his wife, Jenny, in her career, he found a place that celebrated intellectuals, of which he certainly was one. He even bought into the city’s style: beret on the head, baguette under the arm, returning from some cheese shopping.