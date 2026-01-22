DINNER PARTY INTEL: Don’t love cricket? The game gets a real sweetener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A real sweetener

Cricket South Africa has unwrapped its latest sponsorship deal. Bar One has been named “official snack partner”. (SUPPLIED)

Like finding the sweet spot on a bat, Cricket South Africa has unwrapped its latest sponsorship deal. Bar One has been named “official snack partner”. The organisation’s CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, has proclaimed the caramel, nougat and milk chocolate combination “a natural fit”. Manufactured at Nestlé’s East London factory since 1965, it has become one of South Africa’s biggest-selling chocolate bars. Just how gum-chewing cricketers will respond is not yet clear.

Arms and extradition

Mozambique was hoping to get hi-tech weaponry from Türkiye, whose drones have been used by Ukraine against Russia. Turkish arms companies visited Maputo late last year and the Mozambicans were eager to use drones in the fight against insurgents in the north. But negotiations appear to have stalled, with Türkiye requesting the extradition of Emre Çınar, the director of the Willow International School in Mozambique, whom it perceives to be an opponent and follower of Turkish dissident cleric Fethullah Gülen, who died in 2024.

Plum roles

Superstar: Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time. (Suppplied)

Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time. According to Variety, the 47-year-old took the top spot from Scarlett Johansson after the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, released in December, took her total box-office haul to $15.47bn. It followed Avatar (2009), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the Star Trek movies and the first Pirates of the Caribbean.