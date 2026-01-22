A good week for Dean Macpherson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson was cleared by the public protector of claims by the EFF and ActionSA that he breached the executive ethics code. Their claims arose after he had reported incidents of tender-rigging to the Hawks. The incidents involved Independent Development Trust CEO Tebogo Malaka. She faces charges of corruption and bribery involving an irregular R836m oxygen plan tender and an allegation that a contractor paid for the building of her R16m house in an upmarket Gauteng suburb. She resigned last week.

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

EFF politician Carl Niehaus would like a nuclear bomb in South Africa’s back pocket, just in case. He has called for the reactivation of South Africa’s nuclear programme, which under apartheid produced six atom bombs. He declared this a “matter of urgent national security”. Niehaus says this would be a “critical element”. South Africa dismantled its nuclear weapons early in the 1990s under international supervision. Like Niehaus, it never named a potential target for the bombs.