A good week for Khululwa Ncamiso

Khululwa Ncamiso (Supplied)

Khululwa Ncamiso runs a municipality that has been criticised by the public protector for its failure to deliver basic services, water outages and potholes, but you can’t fault her on her beaches. The mayor of the Ndlambe municipality (which includes Port Alfred) in the Eastern Cape received another Blue Flag award for Kelly’s Beach, its 20th and most consistent winner of the flag, which it shares with Lappiesbaai Beach in Still Bay. The region also earned a flag for the beach at Kenton-on-Sea. The awards are made by the Wildlife & Environment Society of South Africa. Ncamiso says Kelly’s Beach is “a place recognised not only for its natural beauty, but for the Blue Flag status we work hard to uphold year after year”.

A bad week for Ron Whelan

Discovery Health CEO: Dr Ron Whelan (Supplied)

Discovery Health CEO Ron Whelan first found it hard to admit a mistake, then didn’t. When his company miscalculated its medication funding formulas and overpaid some of its members’ claims for an entire year, he knew whom to blame: the members. But after a weekend of bad press, Whelan capitulated and decreed that Discovery would pick up the bill. After much prevarication on the issue by Whelan, especially on the number of members in question, it emerged that as many as 16,500 could have been affected.