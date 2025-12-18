The world is Philisiwe Gumede’s oyster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Oyster Box in Umhlanga, Durban, is where many of the super-wealthy enjoy holidaying.

When Philisiwe Gumede left her home in Umlazi, the huge township on the outskirts of Durban, it was with a determination to show how dreams can be achieved.

Today she is in charge of The Oyster Box, one of South Africa’s most famous hotels. “It’s testimony that hard work and determination pay off,” she says. “I’m a proud Zulu girl, but I dreamt big. I wanted to go beyond Umlazi; I wanted to travel and experience life beyond the borders.”

Philisiwe Gumede: GM of the Oyster Box (Supplied)

At 1.56m, she was too short to qualify for work on an airline, so she chose the next possibility, which, she says, was “the best decision of my life”.

After graduating in tourism and international hotel management, Gumede’s career path began at the Sandton Convention Centre with event management. At 24, she moved to Abu Dhabi to work at a new resort and then on to Dubai, where she spent eight years in customer service before returning to South Africa in 2009.

Back home, Gumede worked in the hospitality industry, including the Tourism Grading Council, Sun International and Peermont Global.

But not all of it was hospitality. During Covid, she worked as a health manager at a psychiatric hospital with 600 beds. Her experience working in mental health helps, she says, because “the hospitality industry can be very lonely and stressful”.

“The stigma of mental health remains, and that’s why those who need help rarely seek it. I’d like to change that. I want to introduce wellness programmes that support those in and out of the workplace,” she says.

I don’t just carry the hopes of young people entering the hospitality sector but also the hotel itself, and I love that challenge — Philisiwe Gumede

Taking on the role of GM of The Oyster Box is more than a career climb. “I want to be a role model for young people in townships who don’t believe in themselves, who settle for anything. They can dream big, but they also need to work hard and be prepared to start at the bottom. You don’t finish hotel school and just land a job as a hotel manager,” she says.

The Oyster Box, overlooking Umhlanga beach, is part of the Red Carnation group of 18 international hotels. With a Turkish hamam (traditional steam bath), a private cinema for guests and a renowned curry buffet, it’s a hotel that sets itself apart from other luxury establishments. It’s no wonder it draws celebrities, dignitaries, world leaders and society’s well-heeled. And it is Gumede who must ensure that it is a memorable experience.

The Oyster box in Cape Town (Supplied)

“I don’t just carry the hopes of young people entering the hospitality sector but also the hotel itself, and I love that challenge,” she says. “As an iconic hotel we are involved with key stakeholders and partners to bring tourism back to life not just at The Oyster Box but in KwaZulu-Natal, which is why our festive planning begins a year in advance.

“We already have different campaigns to entertain our guests … and an in-house tour operator for curated tours around the province. All our departments are on a 24-hour shift, making sure our guests receive the best experience in town.”

And if there are to be any breakages, Gumede hopes it will be glass ceilings. “This is an industry where management is still dominated by men,” she says. “I’m one of the few women in my position as hotel manager. We need to break those ceilings.”