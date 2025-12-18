Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A good week for Chris Pappas

Chris Pappas, the mayor of uMngeni in KwaZulu-Natal, was cleared by the public protector of allegations involving corruption, nepotism and misappropriation of funds linked to his former partner. The claims of improper conduct, maladministration and unjustifiable exercise of power were levelled at Pappas, a DA candidate, in the build-up to the 2024 national elections. Pappas said he hoped those who called for his removal as mayor would be as vocal about him being exonerated as they were when they made the accusations.

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says he is too old to run for president. The 70-year-old ruled himself out of contention for the party’s top leadership position when elections are held in 2027 to replace outgoing president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is 73. At the ANC’s national general council in Boksburg last week, Mantashe described himself as a “retiree” and unavailable, amid speculation that Fikile Mbalula, Paul Mashatile and Thoko Didiza could be candidates to succeed Ramaphosa. Mantashe has held senior positions in the ANC since 2007.​