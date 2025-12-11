News & Fox

WATCH: Aids at 44: Will HIV-negative people take anti-HIV jabs? 

Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ traces four decades of HIV history — and looks towards what the future might hold

HIV was responsible for 23.3% of all deaths in an eight-month period to April 2018, the SA Medical Research Council has found. This is in sharp contrast to official statistics from Stats SA, which showed only 4.9% of registered deaths were due to HIV in this period. Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF
  • Health Beat reflects on how far South Africa has come in its fight against Aids — and how quickly progress can be undone.
  • We now have medicine that can stop people from getting HIV, but inequality still determines who can actually get the drugs.
  • Justice Edwin Cameron, infected in 1985 and once unsure he would survive, describes what it means to grow old with HIV — from managing his physical health to the mental weight that long-term survivors bear.
  • His message remains one of activism: civil society must keep pushing to end Aids for everyone, not only for those with the right politics and privilege.
  • And in Cape Town, researchers are preparing for exactly that future — gearing up to roll out the six-monthly “miracle” prevention injection, lenacapavir, to especially HIV-negative teen girls and young women, who are at high risk of getting the virus. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

