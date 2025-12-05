Court orders government, police to block vigilantes from two clinics — and put up warnings at entrances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two days before health rights groups the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), Doctors Without Borders and Kopanang Action Against Xenophobia launched an application at the Joburg high court on November 25, seeking an order to force the state to ensure safe access to hospitals and clinics, and remove anyone trying to keep people out, the vigilantes behind the health-care blockades threw up their middle finger to justice.

“No court in South Africa will stop Operation Dudula,” the group’s Facebook post read. “They will have to arrest us all.”

Based on the court’s ruling on December 4, the police may have to do just that.

The previous ruling, on November 4, interdicted the xenophobic group Operation Dudula from blocking foreign nationals from their constitutional right to health care, a right that applies to everyone living in South Africa.

For months, vigilantes have been harassing and intimidating those they deem foreigners, demanding ID books and passports and blocking them from entering hospitals and clinics.

Section27, acting for Doctors Without Borders, the TAC and Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, headed back to court on November 25, because problems at particularly the Yeoville and Rosettenville clinics in Joburg have remained.

Judge Stuart Wilson ordered the Yeoville and Rosettenville clinics, the City of Joburg, the Gauteng and national health departments and the police to remove anyone hindering access to foreign nationals at the two clinics, make sure there are enough trained security personnel at all access points to ensure that the court’s order is carried out, and to, within five days of the court ruling, post notices at all entries to the clinics that read: “No unauthorised person may obstruct or hinder physical access to this clinic or the provision of health-care services within the clinic. Any person violating this instruction will be removed from the premises and its surrounds and reported to the police.”

The same institutions also have to report all incidents and unauthorised people on the premises of the Yeoville and Rosettenville clinics to the police and take “all reasonable steps” to identify them.

The National Health Act says anyone not on medical aid is entitled to free primary health-care services (generally services offered at clinics), regardless of nationality; pregnant and breastfeeding women, and children under the age of six are entitled to free health-care services at hospitals as well as clinics. Refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented people from the Southern African Development Community, which includes 16 member countries in the region, are entitled to an income-based evaluation to determine the extent of subsidisation they can get from hospitals.

“Xenophobia is one of the greatest threats to democracy and human rights we presently face,” Wilson warned in his ruling.

“Leaving aside the fact that it feeds on that most toxic of human instincts: the hatred of the others; forgetting that it is animated by the fantasy that the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa immiserates the lives of its citizens; and overlooking that, in its practised form, it is merely another kind of racism … the problem with xenophobia is its misdirection.”

Sharon Ekambaram, head of the refugees and migrant rights project at Lawyers for Human Rights, likens the illegal demands for proof of citizenship — which includes 4.4-million South Africans over the age of 16 without IDs — to the “dompas system under apartheid”.

Ekambaram, who has been an activist since the 1980s, spoke to Mia Malan on Bhekisisa’s monthly TV programme, Health Beat, about what’s driving the blockades and emboldening groups like Operation Dudula. This is an edited version of their conversation.

Mia Malan (MM): Why is it so difficult for asylum seekers [someone who has applied for refugee protection] to get documents in South Africa?

Sharon Ekambaram (SE): The asylum system is in absolute crisis, and it is contributing to institutionalised xenophobia, where it’s assumed that any foreign national coming from the African continent is lying about their reasons for coming to the country. So people coming from the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], from Somalia, even people coming from Gaza, who cannot access the asylum system, remain undocumented and at risk of being arrested.

For those coming from the neighbouring countries, in particular Zimbabwe, it costs about $250 [about R4,300] to get or renew their passport. So people who come to South Africa, who are often working in the informal sector, cannot afford that document [which would show their legal status in the country]. The South African government should be engaging with the Zimbabwean government to discuss this. People have to have passports and they have to be stamped [by South African authorities] so they’re [legal] in the country.

But we [also] know that there are over 700,000 South Africans who’ve had their IDs blocked or who are struggling to get IDs. So it was just an arbitrary process of refusing people simply because they didn’t have a document.

[Editors: The 700,000 refers to a January 2024 case brought by Lawyers for Human Rights about “ID blocking”, which was found by the court to be unconstitutional. The department of home affairs told parliament in November that there are more than 4.4-million South Africans aged 16 and older who do not have IDs.]

MM: Do most health-care workers know the health-care rights of foreigners?

SE: We worked in a partnership with Section27 to engage with government health officials, particularly in Gauteng, to ensure that hospitals obey the law of access to treatment for pregnant mothers, lactating mothers and children under the age of six, and to ensure that every hospital has a circular informing health-care workers of this.

What we are witnessing [in health care] is the institutionalised xenophobia where health-care workers and the administrative staff of hospitals and clinics have a prejudice against patients who are migrants.

MM: You have taken people like the premier of Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, to the Health Professions Council, when she spoke very harshly to a female Zimbabwean patient, which was circulated on social media.

SE: Phophi Ramathuba is, first and foremost, a medical doctor, and she has taken a Hippocratic oath about how she will conduct herself as a medical doctor. The Health Professions Council found that she had broken that oath and was acting in a manner that contravened the behaviour of a medical doctor. She challenged that finding and it has been going on for two or three years because she [continuously] postpones the hearings when they sit down, and is never available.

MM: How have other leaders in the health field, in the government, influenced this behaviour?

SE: Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi scapegoats migrants, making unsubstantiated statements that our public facilities are flooded by migrants. Do the maths. There are about 3-million foreign nationals in our country and we have a population of 65-million people. It’s not plausible to have a tiny percentage “flood” public hospitals.

[Editors: StatsSA’s latest data puts South Africa’s population at 63.1-million and the number of migrants at 2.4-million, noting “census data may fail to capture the recent dynamic and often rapid changes in migration patterns, leading to an underrepresentation of recent or temporary migration events”.]

By scapegoating migrants, our attention is detracted from the corruption and mismanagement that is taking place, starting in Gauteng. Instead of talking about the migrants, we should be holding this government to account for addressing rampant corruption, in particular in the health department.

MM: How have these kinds of comments about foreigners, which lead to violence and exclusion, become normalised?

SE: With people like [US President Donald] Trump coming into power, it has emboldened xenophobes and reactionary elements who are othering and blaming people, fuelling prejudice because of sexual orientation, or being a black person. The level of xenophobic hatred and racism has significantly changed with reactionary leaders like Trump, and across Europe as well.

MM: So what is the biggest policy change that you think we need to see?

SE: We have brilliant policies on health, migrants and refugees. The problem is that we are not holding the government to account to ensure that those policies are enforced and respected, and [are not] allocating proper budgets for public health care and quality education.

MM: What would it take to turn the conversation back to dignity and fairness?

SE: We have to go back to organising in communities where people are empowered to understand what is taking place and to take a stand against mismanagement at local government level. We are coming up to local government elections in 2026 and it’s going to be critical for us to make an informed vote and to hold our leaders to account. And we are not doing that, and our democracy is in crisis because of that.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.