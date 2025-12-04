Red alert for new pandemics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As climate change increases the risk of pandemics, South Africa has improved its biosurveillance system, already one of the best in the world.

The system monitors the environment for biological agents such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that can cause disease in humans, animals and plants.

The department of science, technology & innovation and the National Research Foundation have established, and are helping fund, an institute for the preparedness and prevention of pandemics, known as IP3. Led by Tulio de Oliveira, it will provide research by 10 universities.

De Oliveira, a professor of bioinformatics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Stellenbosch University and an associate professor of global health at the University of Washington, set up a research platform at UKZN in 2017 to investigate viral outbreaks across Africa. This was followed in 2022 by the Centre for Epidemic Response & Innovation at Stellenbosch University in the wake of Covid. His team identified variants of Covid in 2020 and 2021, garnering global acclaim and unlocking billions of dollars in research funding for South Africa.

TIME magazine named flamboyant virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira who co-founded the networks that discovered the Covid variants Omicron and Beta – as among the top 100 influential people in the world this month, for the second time. (Supplied)

IP3’s mission is to anticipate and respond to future pandemic threats. Along with the government, civil society and industry, the universities involved are Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, KZN, Fort Hare, Western Cape, Johannesburg, Limpopo and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

“The National Health Laboratory Service [NHLS] and private labs provide the sampling in partnership with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases [NICD] and the Medical Research Council. Our network for general mixed surveillance is among the best in the world because it was built at the beginning of Covid on the bedrock of the excellent scientific infrastructure crafted in South Africa over the past 20 years of research and clinical trials on HIV and TB,” says De Oliveira. The programme is underpinned by a $25m fund set up by the World Bank.

South Africa and Australia are the only countries in the southern hemisphere doing the surveillance where a different winter season for pathogens prevails.

Improving surveillance of animals and the environment is necessary to predict and prevent zoonotic spillovers, the transmission of pathogens from vertebrate animals to humans — Tulio de Oliveira

De Oliveira’s team is partnering with IP3 to validate new methods of surveillance that would be transferred to the NHLS and NICD, as well as private labs, for more efficient use.

He says improving surveillance of animals and the environment is necessary to predict and prevent zoonotic spillovers, the transmission of pathogens from vertebrate animals to humans.

Climate change is also increasing diseases carried by animals, says De Oliveira. “The most noticeable one is the mosquito. Malaria had dropped over the past five years but is suddenly on the increase again. We recently had serious outbreaks in Reunion Island and Mauritius, which were declared malaria-free decades ago. Other mosquito-borne diseases likely to increase are dengue fever, chikungunya fever, Zika virus and West Nile fever. As our climate gets warmer, mosquitoes move to warmer latitudes but also to higher altitudes, like in South Africa.”

De Oliveira adds that recent outbreaks of avian flu were caused by migrating birds flying further in search of favourable temperatures as the seasons altered. “Before, they only went to a certain latitude, but the northern latitudes are getting warmer, so they fly further.”

Meanwhile, Biovac, a South African pharmaceutical company, is manufacturing a preventative vaccine candidate from beginning to end for a clinical trial. The Cape Town company has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to begin trials of its oral cholera vaccine, a breakthrough that could make South Africa the only African country to manufacture this life-saving vaccine from end to end.

This month Biovac opened a laboratory to expand the development of vaccines and other therapeutics. The company develops, formulates, fills, finishes and distributes vaccines used in South Africa’s childhood vaccination programme in partnership with the department of health. Its laboratory is funded by the Gates Foundation and will enable the continent to develop its own vaccines to respond better to future pandemics or disease outbreaks.