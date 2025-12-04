DINNER PARTY INTEL: Leopards living the high life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taking trash to town

Iron Bin With Garbage (Supplied)

Farmers in the Hessequa municipality — between the Breede and Gourits rivers in the southern Cape — have been told to bring their rubbish to town. Previously, they were allowed to leave it in huge wooden crates to be collected, but at a cost of R83 a month, collections have proved uneconomical. The council says it can’t afford to send its garbage trucks into the countryside, most of it 4,700km of dirt roads.

Road to load

South African harbours have always been at the mercy of high winds and rough seas, Table Bay docks catching the worst of it. Durban’s port, the nation’s biggest, has better weather and now even a better road. Transnet’s R76m rehabilitation of Bayhead Road at the harbour was completed a month ahead of schedule. The new road carries about 13,000 vehicles, mostly heavy goods trucks, a day. It will improve access to terminals, warehouses and industrial sites, easing congestion and boosting trade efficiency, says Engineering News.

Leopards spotted

Multicoloured leopard illustration (Supplied)

The Western Cape’s Boland mountain complex, which stretches from Bain’s Kloof near Wellington to the winelands and the Kogelberg reserve on the coast beyond Gordon’s Bay, contains a thriving leopard population across an area of about 250,000ha. The Cape Leopard Trust, which monitors animal movements in the remote areas with camera traps, says in its latest report that it has identified 38 individual leopards.