A good week for Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has often been underrated as a cricketer. But he has consistently proved his detractors wrong. From the time of his first Test century to leading the South African team, he has emerged as one of the finest captains of the game. Earlier this year, against the odds, he led South Africa to victory at Lord’s in the final of the World Test Championship. Last month he took the team to new heights, scoring invaluable runs at critical stages of the Test series in India. In the end the Proteas prevailed in a 2-0 victory, their first in 25 years in India, and delivered the hosts their biggest defeat at Test level.

Judge Portia Phahlane (Supplied)

A bad week for Portia Phahlane

The place for a judge in a courtroom should be on the bench, not in the accused box, where Portia Phahlane was last week. Admittedly, the high court judge has not been convicted of any crime. She has been charged with accepting R2m in bribes in a legal dispute involving members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Her appearance comes as judiciary annual reports released last week show that about 132 complaints have been filed against judges in the past financial year, ranging from judgment delays to incompetence and allegations of misconduct.