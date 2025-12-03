How telecoms are turning crisis into competitive power amid uncertainty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Risk has become the telecoms industry’s next competitive battleground.

The telecommunications industry is undergoing its most profound strategic shift in decades. Once defined by regulatory compliance and tax management, the sector in 2025 is confronting a far more complex mandate: ensuring resilience in a world where disruption is constant and overlapping.

The old risk playbook, focused on policy exposure and periodic audits, is no longer enough. Today’s operators must protect continuity, safeguard competitiveness and sustain investor confidence amid a relentless barrage of threats.

Cybersecurity as a critical concern

Global professional services firm BDO’s latest Telecommunications Risk Factor Survey captures this transformation with unmistakable clarity. Cybersecurity has vaulted to the top of the global risk agenda, cited by 85% of operators as a critical concern.

This marks a dramatic departure from 2023, when regulatory and tax pressures dominated boardroom conversations. The new threat landscape is shaped by hybrid warfare tactics, AI-powered attacks and escalating vulnerabilities across critical telecom infrastructure.

These findings echo BDO’s Global Risk Landscape 2025, which warns that compliance-driven approaches are dangerously misaligned with the realities of today’s “permacrisis”, a world where systemic shocks are routine rather than rare. For telecoms, the shift is clear: resilience is no longer optional; it’s a core strategic requirement.

Increased supply chain fragility

Beyond cybersecurity, operators are navigating a convergence of risks across operational, financial and environmental fronts. Supply chain fragility has risen sharply, with 75% of operators identifying dependence on key vendors as a significant vulnerability.

A concentrated hardware ecosystem, coupled with mounting geopolitical instability, is exposing procurement processes to unprecedented levels of disruption.

Climate volatility – an operational threat

Climate volatility has also surged from a long-term ESG talking point to an immediate operational threat. Eighty percent of operators now cite extreme weather as a top-tier risk.

Financial pressures round out the risk landscape. Rising interest rates and volatile foreign exchange markets are tightening capital flows in a sector already defined by massive infrastructure demands.

Higher debt servicing costs are straining operators’ ability to fund 5G expansion and fibre deployment, intensifying the pressure to optimise investment models.

Rising infrastructure spend

Despite significant capital outlays, 5G remains the fifth most-cited risk worldwide. Operators face a widening disconnect between usage and revenue: data consumption continues to climb while average revenue per user stagnates.

Over-the-top services, offering low-cost alternatives, are eroding traditional revenue streams even further.

“Every time you have to cover a country with a new technology, we’re talking about billions,” Cellnex highlighted in its 2024 disclosure, capturing the delicate balance between investor expectations and consumer affordability.

Risk intensity varies globally. In the Americas, operators face the highest overall exposure driven by regulatory instability and severe weather events.

Asia-Pacific operators are contending with rapid AI disruption and climate impacts, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa faces a balanced blend of digital, legal and financial constraints.

Yet across all regions, leading operators are responding proactively, implementing zero-trust cybersecurity models, adopting modular and flexible infrastructure design and embedding ESG criteria into governance. Risk management is evolving into a strategic differentiator rather than a compliance checkbox.

The critical question for 2025 is no longer whether another shock is coming, but whether telecoms are prepared to absorb it and transform volatility into long-term advantage.

This article was sponsored by BDO SA.