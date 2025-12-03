Emeris invests R63m to expand tertiary education access for SA students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emeris has announced a R63m investment to expand access to higher education through its new Fee Assistance Plan, aimed at helping more South African students begin their tertiary studies despite financial constraints.

The private higher education brand’s initiative will accommodate over 2,000 first-time undergraduate students by offering partial tuition-fee coverage for qualifying applicants from households earning below R800,000 per year.

Applicants must be South African citizens or permanent residents, accepted into a full qualification at Emeris, and enrolling for the first time at undergraduate level to qualify. The plan covers a portion of tuition fees only and supports students through the duration of their studies, provided they maintain satisfactory academic progress.

Dr Andre Abrahams, executive dean of Academics at Emeris, says the investment forms part of the institution’s long-term commitment to equitable access and sustainable education.

“Private institutions bring flexibility, diverse programme mixes and the ability to scale and respond faster than traditional models.

“This agility allows us to design financial and academic frameworks that open doors for students who might otherwise be excluded, while maintaining the rigour and relevance employers expect from graduates,” he explains.

The initiative aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), which calls for inclusive and equitable access to lifelong learning opportunities.

At the same time, SA’s gross tertiary-enrolment ratio stands at around 27.2%, well below the global average of 39% and the upper-middle-income average of 57.6% to 60.6%, underscoring the country’s need for expanded higher-education capacity.

Supporting student wellbeing

In addition to financial assistance, Emeris ensures that all students, including those supported under the Fee Assistance Plan, have access to comprehensive mental health, career, and academic support services.

These initiatives reflect the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Good Health and Well-being) objective to promote physical and psychological wellbeing as a foundation for sustainable development.

“Access to education becomes meaningful only when students are supported to enrol, persevere and ultimately graduate,” says Louise Wiseman, MD at Emeris.

“Expanding access means supporting more South African students to succeed once they are here and equipping them to complete their qualifications and contribute meaningfully to the workforce. Affordability alone is not enough, and wellbeing and support are essential.”

Additional pathways for students

For academically gifted and high-performing students, Emeris offers a range of scholarships and bursaries that reward excellence, leadership, and commitment.

These include academic awards for top-performing matriculants, leadership bursaries for students who held senior positions at school, and sports scholarships for those competing at provincial or national level.

Such opportunities provide additional entry points into tertiary education — supporting students who excel in academics, leadership or sport to refine their skills, pursue their passion, and compete among the best in their fields.

“The Fee Assistance Plan at Emeris is a demonstration of what can happen when affordability, support and purpose align,” adds Abrahams. “For SA to move towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4, it will require capacity, funding innovation and collaboration across both public and private education sectors.”

As the higher-education landscape continues to evolve, Emeris’s investment signals how the country’s access gap can be addressed by private and public higher education players working together to provide sustainable, supported pathways for the next generation of South African graduates.

• About the author: Zipho Dolamo is a freelance business writer who helps individuals and organisations communicate their ideas with purpose and impact.

This article was sponsored by Emeris.