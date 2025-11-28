Trailblazing women of tech: 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Award winners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayanda Nene (centre) of Swift Send Logistics heads to the stage to receive the Youth Top Achiever Award at the 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards.

Every thriving innovation ecosystem has two kinds of infrastructure: the visible, such as devices, networks, and platforms; and the invisible, which are the people who design, optimise, and expand it.

Hosted on November 20 at Vodacom World in Midrand, the 2025 Innovator Trust SMME Women in Tech (WIT) Awards celebrated this invisible infrastructure by lauding women who are driving SA’s digital economy forward.

In addition, they featured a full programme of thought-provoking keynote presentations and panel discussions with insights from trailblazing female professionals.

This year’s awards marked more than a decade of partnership between the Innovator Trust — an enterprise and supplier development and empowerment business incubator dedicated to supporting the growth of SMEs in the ICT industry — and Vodacom.

This partnership has made one point unmistakable: women are stepping into the tech economy with support, momentum and the tools to shape what comes next.

That momentum is reflected in the Innovator Trust’s investment in equipping women founders with the structure, insight, and practical support needed to grow enduring businesses. It creates real pathways for women to not only participate in tech but to build and scale with confidence, especially in an AI-driven era.

By design, AI was the thread running through every keynote presentation, panel discussion and conversation. When women are given the tools and engage with the intelligence reshaping our world, they begin architecting the future with intention.

The awards reflected this journey by celebrating all that women are: creators, leaders, thinkers, and builders who bring depth and originality to SA’s digital landscape.

Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust. (Innovator Trust)

“When women build in the tech ecosystem, they shape industries with intention and bring solutions that speak to the realities of our communities.

“Our focus is to provide the environment, expertise, and networks that allow their ideas to grow into strong, competitive enterprises,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

“The theme of this year’s awards — ‘Code It. Shape It. Scale It.’ — captures the discipline and purpose with which women approach growth, and the awards honour the full power of who they are and what they bring to the future of technology.”

The awards brought together founders, industry leaders and partners who reflected on the evolution of women in the digital economy and the growing need for African solutions built with local relevance.

Local relevance extends to ensuring that the tech and AI developed speaks to all people within the African ecosystem.

During the panel discussions, skilfully moderated by Nozipho Tshabalala, award-winning CEO of The Conversation Strategists, Atenkosi Ngubevana, executive head: Process Automation and Re-engineering at the Vodacom Group, stressed that AI should not just be adopted and embraced by Africans, but developed by us. “Nothing for us without us,” she said.

Ngubevana added that diversity was a commercial imperative: when diverse teams build, they create solutions that are relevant, grounded, and designed for the people they serve.

The 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards included a series of panel discussions featuring insights from trailblazing women in SA's digital, creative, entrepreneurial and corporate spheres. (Innovator Trust)

Across these panels, speakers explored the role of AI, digital tools, and cross-border integration in strengthening SMME growth.

Previous SMME WIT Award winners, nominees, and other alumni from the Innovator Trust’s incubation programmes reflected on their experience and the interventions that helped them refine operations, strengthen governance, and approach growth with intention.

The day’s proceedings concluded with the announcement of this year’s award winners across three categories: Enterprise Development, Supplier Development, and Youth Top Achiever.

The latter celebrates the leading young woman entrepreneur on the Innovator Trust Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, under 35, who has shown significant achievement and innovation.

Winners of the 2025 SMME WIT Awards

Enterprise Development Awards

Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Quarter 1 (April to June)

Winner: Tanya Ahjam of Bilion Power Solutions

First runner up: Nonhlanhla Moloko of Samo Engineering

Second runner up: Unathi Nuku of New Era IT

Enterprise Development Top Achiever Highest Percentage Growth

Winner: Moira Mazibuko of Simphiwe Security Consulting

First runner up: Lethabo Ramotshela of Tsokotla Engineering

Second runner up: Aphiwe Tafeni of Olem Business Boutique

Enterprise Development Top Employment Creator

Winner: Aphiwe Tafeni of Olem Business Boutique

Enterprise Development Annual Revenue Top Achiever

Winner: Bongeka Nyembezi of Thamani Technologies and Systems

First runner up: Unathi Nuku of New Era IT

Second runner up: Moira Mazibuko of Simphiwe Security Consulting

Innovator Trust Enterprise Development Pinnacle Award

Winner: Aphiwe Tafeni of Olem Business Boutique

Vodacom Supplier Development Awards

Supplier Development Top Achiever Highest Percentage Growth

Winner: Siphokazi Simandla of Bolunga Systems

Vodacom Supplier Development Pinnacle Award

Winner: Akhona Mfaba of Khayakhulu Enterprises

Youth Top Achiever Award

Winner: Ayanda Nene of Swift Send Logistics

As the celebration closed, Jooste said: “You have to code in courage. You have to code in conviction. You have to code in care.”

The 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards remind us that when women have the space and resources to grow, their impact extends beyond technology and strengthens the future of SA as a whole.

For more information about the Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards, and to find out how you can get involved with the organisation, visit the trust’s website or follow @InnovatorTrust on X, Facebook or Instagram.

This article was sponsored by the Innovator Trust.