A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not had a great year. At the weekend, that changed. It might have been the absence of US President Donald Trump sucking the energy out of the Nasrec room, but the G20 summit turned out to be a triumph for South Africa and its head of state. Ramaphosa got the backing of his illustrious guests, emphasising the summit’s themes: equality, solidarity and sustainability. Trump’s attempt to undermine Ramaphosa’s moment by sending an embassy flunkey to represent the US also fell flat. The summit’s final declaration was adopted without a hitch.

A bad week for Allan Olehile Losaba

Allan Olehile Losaba (Supplied)

Allan Olehile Losaba, the municipal manager of the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in North West (with Mahikeng as its seat), has been slapped with a bill for R4.6m by the auditor-general. He was found to have lost the municipality that amount through the inflated cost of a water tanker tender. In terms of the Public Audit Act, Losaba was served with South Africa’s first certificate of debt by the auditor-general. The act was revised in 2019 to give the auditor-general more power to act against irregular expenditure by local authorities.