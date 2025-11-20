When is a bag also a desk? When women innovate and create

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Akani Simbine, in red top, poses with Isekelo Primary School pupils and MiDesk Global innovators' Talita Boodhram, in white top (front right), and her mother Farana, in blue (front left).

Talita Boodhram, a 23-year-old entrepreneur who turned her school project into a business, joined four South African women engineers at the TechWomen 2025 programme in California’s Silicon Valley and Washington DC.

The programme enabled the women to learn from US technology and innovation and bring the lessons back home.

Boodhram is the founder of MiDesk Global, an enterprise she began as a school science project when she was 16. MiDesk is a solar-powered wheelie schoolbag that converts into a desk and chair. It was designed to provide children, especially in rural areas, with work stations. The desks include solar lights and USB charging ports.

She said the visit to TechWomen would help her with “systemic change”, as she returned from the programme with “networks and mentorship to help me reach 1-million children by 2030”.

The women were part of the TechWomen global exchange programme in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The five-week programme drew participants in the STEM field from 22 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East to connect with their US counterparts.

Along with Boodhram, the South African contingent was made up of four engineers — Nonjabulo Gumede, Matebogo Mangaba, Makhosi Khoza and Tshegofatso Isaac.

Gumede is CEO of Maichatron, an engineering firm that delivers solutions in industrial automation, mechanical design and internet integration for fast-moving consumer goods and mining, and provides help to essential public services. She says her mission is to drive the technological advancement of Africa through mechatronics and engineering.

A mechanical engineer from Burgersfort, a platinum mining town in Limpopo, Mangaba was drawn to engineering after watching her father repair kettles and cars. “I didn’t see women doing this, but I felt that curiosity inside me,” she says. “At the time, I thought wanting to understand and build things was a man’s trait. Only later did I realise that curiosity is human; it belongs to girls too.”

Khoza, who is a civil engineer, says: “For too long, we’ve been told by society, by circumstance, and sometimes even by ourselves, that we are not capable of excelling in spaces like technology. I believe it is our responsibility to rewrite that story.”

Isaac is an engineer and advocate for inclusive design, a process that aims to make products and create services that can be used by the widest possible range of people, especially those who are traditionally excluded. She says TechWomen was “not only about personal growth but also about ensuring that the insights I gain translate into tangible impact within my community”.

Since 2013, South African women in STEM have joined a global network through TechWomen, a programme that connects emerging leaders in those fields with top tech companies and institutions around the world. Participants are selected through a rigorous process and receive full support for logistics, visas and travel. They join an alumni network that fosters collaboration in innovation and leadership.

A US embassy official in Pretoria tells the FM that TechWomen is "the US government's flagship exchange programme for emerging women leaders in STEM", noting that South Africa's inclusion reflects its status as a continental innovation hub.

“TechWomen fosters cross-cultural collaboration and professional exchange between South African, American, and global peers,” he says. “Participants gain first-hand exposure to the US tech ecosystem, deepen their understanding of emerging technologies and markets, and engage with industry leaders to address shared challenges.”

Aaliyah Vayez, a policy analyst and political risk specialist, says TechWomen is a strategic investment. “South Africa’s engagement with US exchange programmes like this reflects more than just bilateral goodwill; it signals a strategic investment in human capital and innovation ecosystems.

“When participants return, they don’t just bring back skills; they bring back systems thinking, comparative insight and the confidence to challenge structural barriers. That’s where the real transformation begins.”

Vayez says the integrity of programmes such as TechWomen “depends on rigorous selection and sustained reintegration. South African participants are not just beneficiaries; they’re contributors to a shared future of innovation and equity.”