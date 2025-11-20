What it takes to run South Africa’s best municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Laat waai!” is the motto of Boffie Strydom, the mayor of South Africa’s best-run municipality.

With this call to action — alongside the order “Don’t drag your feet” — the West Coast district municipality has achieved the best score in Ratings Afrika’s 2025 municipal financial sustainability index (MFSI). It has also had clean audits for the past 14 years.

Two of the district’s local municipalities, Saldanha Bay and Swartland, tied for first place as the top-performing local municipalities in the country.

Strydom tells the FM that the West Coast district municipality’s rating is the result of consistent discipline, teamwork and a culture of accountability that runs through the entire organisation.

17 November 2025. Moreesburg. David Joubert and Executive Mayor of West Coast District Municipality, Boffie Strydom. (Ruvan Boshoff)

“It’s about good management, good financial control and doing the right things with the money in the right places. It is also about trust between the top officials, such as the chief financial officer and municipal manager, and the councillors. We’ve got the impact and the stability,” he says.

Municipal manager David Joubert agrees. “If there’s stability in a council, a working relationship between the council and the administration, and a clearly defined line of when it is political strategy and when it is administrative strategy and implementation, then it makes for good debate.

“But the moment the lines are blurred, it becomes a standoff between the administrators and the politicians.”

Strydom inherited the nickname “Boffie” from his father, who he says played a big role in his life. He grew up in Bloemfontein, “so I’m a full-blooded Free State supporter”.

After finishing his tertiary studies in personnel management, he decided he wanted to be a farmer. He placed advertisements in the Landbouweekblad and Farmer’s Weekly and was employed by a farmer in Tzaneen. He went on to farm with cattle in Stella, North West, for 25 years.

We don’t play politics. We’re here for service delivery for our people — Boffie Strydom

A farm attack in which he dodged seven bullets caused him to leave farming and move to Langebaan. Strydom says he did so after deciding not to be angry about this experience but to be part of a solution.

“The good Lord gave me another chance — He didn’t feel like having me [yet]. He kept me on the ground, on earth, so I thought maybe I must do something here,” he says.

With his Code 14 driver’s licence he became a cement truck driver. “I’m not scared of work and my mottoes in life are ‘Laat waai!’ and ‘Don’t drag your feet’.” He then set his sights on a career in politics.

In 2016 he was elected as a DA councillor and deputy mayor of the West Coast district municipality. After the 2021 local government election, he was elected as mayor.

The West Coast district stretches from the northern edge of the Cape Town metropole to the border of the Northern Cape, covering more than 31,000km²; it is home to nearly half a million people. It includes five local municipalities: Berg River, Cederberg, Matzikama, Saldanha Bay and Swartland.

Apart from its clean audits, it has maintained a 100% capital project expenditure record, demonstrating consistent financial discipline and effective governance.

Strydom agrees when Joubert comments that good service delivery and clean audits complement each other. “A clean audit isn’t the beginning and the end, but it creates the environment in which [service delivery] decisions taken by the council are seen to be valid, appropriate and authentic.”

The MFSI evaluates municipalities on six criteria: operational performance, liquidity, debt management, budgeting practices, affordability and infrastructure development.

The index has been published annually since 2011, using audited financial statements to measure the financial sustainability of the country’s largest local municipalities and metros.

The overall trend shows a steady decline in financial management and governance and concomitant failure in service delivery.

Strydom says relationships among councillors and parties in the West Coast district are good. “We’re a very stable council. I have an open-door policy, so anyone of any party can visit me in my office any time. They’ve got good ideas as well, so we listen to their ideas and invite them to contribute.” Councillors are encouraged to participate in planning and budgeting.

As mayor he encourages conversations and learning — also with other municipalities.

“We’re not perfect, but the idea is to help other municipalities where we have the people and the knowledge to help.

“In the council I say we don’t play politics. We’re here for service delivery for our people. I think this helps a lot. We’re working nicely together.”