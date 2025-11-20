JAMIE CARR: Ryanair flies high and mighty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ryanair: Simply soaring

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary may be one of the world’s most divisive business leaders, but there’s no doubt he runs a good airline. While some of his more loopy ideas, like charging to use the toilets or packing more people in by keeping them standing, may be designed more to generate free publicity than to be implemented, he has now taken the bold step of banning paper boarding passes and insisting passengers download them on the Ryanair app.

This is not good news for anyone whose phone runs out of juice or for older customers who find the concept of an app as foreign as the back streets of Ulan Bator, but it makes sure it gets everyone on the app, where they can proceed with ordering their overpriced in-flight food and bev.

Ryanair’s business plan appears to be to get the punters on the hook with an eye-wateringly low basic fare, then soak them mercilessly for what it coyly describes as ancillary services, such as priority boarding, seat selection, bags and even a cheeky scratch card.

It sticks to one aircraft type to simplify training, maintenance and spare parts, and uses secondary or regional airports that may leave the customer far from their preferred destination but are inexpensive and able to turn an aircraft round far more quickly than a mainstream airport.

This intense financial discipline means that at 19% it has the highest ebitda margin of any Western airline, its balance sheet is in rude health, and its share price is up by 42% this year, leaving its rivals stuck in the departure lounge.

BHP: Damned in court

Ten years after the Fundão tailings dam in southeastern Brazil ruptured, causing the Mariana dam to collapse and dumping 40-million cubic metres of mining waste into the area, the high court in London has ruled that BHP and its co-defendant, Vale, were legally liable for what may be the country’s most damaging environmental disaster.

Nineteen people were killed, along with 14t of freshwater fish, as sludge destroyed the village of Bento Rodrigues in Minas Gerais state and damaged about 600km of the Doce River.

Lawyers representing about 620,000 victims are seeking compensation in the range of £36bn. The high court ruling places BHP firmly in the firing line, with a second trial to decide the level of compensation due to start next October.

In a 200-page judgment, justice Finola O’Farrell ruled that the risk of collapse of the dam was “foreseeable”, after “obvious signs of contractive, saturated tailings and numerous incidents of seepage and cracking”. She went on to say that it “could have been averted”.

The trial took place in London, as one of BHP’s main legal entities was based in the UK at the time. The company is arguing that this was unnecessary because it duplicates matters already under way in Brazil. BHP intends to appeal the decision.

The case was brought by Pogust Goodhead, which accessed about $750m from US hedge fund Gramercy to give the firm the firepower to take it on in return for a fat slice of whatever payout is finally negotiated, but it seems likely that the legal wrangling will run and run.