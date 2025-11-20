DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big cats, tiny toads and huge scams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toad in a whole

A toad illustration (Vuyo Singiswa)

The leopard caught on camera in the West Coast National Park got all the fauna fanfare last week. Not so much the moonlight mountain toadlet (Capensibufo selenophos). The little amphibian, about 24mm long, is one of the lesser-spotted inhabitants of the Mount David reserve near Hermanus that has been declared a protected area, along with the Lettas Kraal reserve near Touws River in the Klein Karoo, where leopards also roam, along with badgers, brown hyenas and the critically endangered riverine rabbit.

Top town

Bloemhof in North West is not the first place that springs to mind for accolades, but a TV competition has declared it “town of the year”. The village of 2,000 was voted tops for towns in South Africa and Namibia. Among the other contenders were Rehoboth in Namibia, Wilderness in the Western Cape and Pennington in KwaZulu-Natal. Bloemhof Dam, at the confluence of the Vaal and Vet rivers, is known for good freshwater angling and hosts international fishing competitions.

It’s all a scam

An illustration of a thief in front of a laptop (Vuyo Singiswa)

The world of online scams is huge, says a report in the London Review of Books. Writer Alexander Clapp says if cybercrime were a national economy, it would be the third largest (behind the US and China). By 2027, scams are expected to cost the world $27-trillion a year. About a third of the global population — any English or Chinese speaker with e-mail or a phone — is a potential victim. The report says cybercrime syndicates have built a vast industry, with hundreds of thousands of desk workers toiling around the clock in slave camps hidden in the rainforests of Southeast Asia.