Landlords are wetting their pants for a different reason now

Lucky Gen-X readers may remember that 1981 action film Escape from New York.
The entire island of Manhattan has been walled off and turned into a maximum-security prison, into which Air Force One is deliberately crashed by hijackers. The US president is the only survivor and a disgraced, awaiting-jail former special forces soldier is sent into the madhouse to rescue him.
That dystopian vision of New York as a maximum-security prison struck a note with many Americans not from there, both then and now. Dirty. Crime-ridden. Snobbish (even as a prison).
Eye-wateringly expensive too, as New Yorker Lou Reed sang of an immigrant named Pedro a few years later: “This room cost 2,000 dollars a month, you can believe it man it’s true/Somewhere a landlord’s laughing till he wets his pants.”
It is pocketbook issues like those that got Zohran Mamdani elected as the city’s mayor.
But never mind that he himself earned 1-million votes — reportedly as many votes as were cast in the entire previous election — the knives are already out for the Uganda-born democratic socialist.
Certain media outlets have raised the ghost of John Lindsay, mayor from 1966 to 1973, berated by striking construction workers marching through Manhattan as “a Commie rat, a leftist, an idiot, a neurotic, an anarchist and a traitor”.
While the Democrats have had a good week in some governor elections — some call it a “vibe shift” — at least one strategist predicts disgruntled Jewish voters could be driven into the arms of Republicans in next year’s midterm elections as they seize on Mamdani’s win to create a socialist panic.
Undoubtedly, he is probably going to have a heck of a time implementing his agenda, such as rent-controlled apartments, more tax on the rich and free buses for those who are not.
A year is an eternity in politics, though. Depending on how the midterms go, maybe the next vibe shift will be “Escape to New York”.
