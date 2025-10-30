DINNER PARTY INTEL: Five in five for Jeppe’s Keegan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1. Five-star Keegan

Last Friday Keegan Cockburn achieved one of cricket’s rarest feats: five wickets in five balls. The Jeppe Boys’ High bowler gave his team a glimmer of hope against old rivals King Edward VII (KES) in the final of the Gauteng schools T20 competition. KES were cruising at 132/1 in reply to Jeppe’s 148 when Keegan struck, bowling four batsmen and getting an LBW in successive balls. KES prevailed, but Keegan’s bowling figures were the big talking points after the game. He finished with six wickets while conceding only 15 runs.

Cricket wicket (Vuyo Singis)

2. Whales, wine, spa time

The 43km road between the spa town of Caledon and whale-watching capital Hermanus could become one of South Africa’s most popular — once it’s fixed. It includes the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley’s wine farms, which have become big tourist attractions. The road, damaged in the storms of 2023, has many stop-go sections. The cost of reconstruction is running at R53m and completion is expected only towards the end of 2026.

3. Nuts to allergies

(Vuyo Singiswa)

Food allergies in US children dropped sharply after new guidelines encouraged parents to introduce infants to peanuts. Doctors had long recommended that infants avoid peanut products. But a new study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that food allergy rates in children under three fell after those guidelines were put in place.