A good week for Hylton Kallner

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner was paid R61m, about R20m more than his boss, group CEO Adrian Gore. Kallner, who is also CEO of Discovery South Africa, received a base salary of R8.7m, as well as R25.8m in performance bonuses and long-term incentives. This brought his total single-figure remuneration to R61.1m for the financial year ended June 30 2025, significantly higher than Gore’s R37.2m. It was also higher than group CFO Deon Viljoen’s R29.7m and co-founder Barry Swartzberg’s R26.1m. However, Neville Koopowitz, the CEO of UK-based Vitality UK, earned R105m. Kallner and Koopowitz outperformed their targets.

Has Jacob Zuma got any savings in his piggy bank? (SANDILE NDLOVU)

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma has until just before Christmas to pay the state nearly R29m, plus interest. Millions of rand from the public purse were spent to cover legal fees in his notorious Stalingrad court battles against corruption charges and his personal litigation. On October 22, judge Anthony Millar ruled in the Pretoria high court that the state attorney can attach Zuma’s assets, including property and presidential pension, if payment is not made within 60 days. The case against Zuma was brought by the DA and the EFF, and last week’s judgment follows a 2018 high court decision that the state’s payment of his legal costs was unlawful.