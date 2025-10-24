Sunday Times announces GenNext winners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nike has been crowned as the Coolest Brand Overall in a retrospective look at the performance of brands over the past 10 years in the 21st edition of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Apple was second and Samsung third.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

This year’s results were compiled using data from the Sunday Times GenNext Coolest Brands reports published between 2015 and 2024, offering a decade-long view of youth sentiment. The research focused on the top five brands in each category, providing a comprehensive snapshot of evolving preferences among South Africans aged eight to 30.

In addition to being celebrated as the Overall Coolest Brand of the past decade, Nike was also named winner in three additional categories: Coolest Brand Slogan (“Just do it”), Coolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brand.

Winners in entertainment and celebrity categories of the 10-year retrospective include Metro FM (Coolest Radio Station), Siya Kolisi (Coolest Local Sportsperson) and Black Coffee (Coolest Local DJ).

“As we celebrate 21 years of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, we reflect on the incredible journey of understanding and engaging with South Africa’s youth. Their changing preferences have consistently guided marketers, brand managers and product developers in shaping strategies that resonate with the next generation. GenNext has become more than just a campaign — it’s a movement that empowers brands to stay relevant. Arena Holdings and the Sunday Times are proud to continue championing this initiative, and we look forward to the next chapter in this dynamic story,” says Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings.

The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on October 26 2025.

The full list of 2025 Sunday Times GenNext Award winners across 63 categories of the 10-year retrospective:

Category 2025 Winners Coolest Overall Brand Nike (Winner), Apple (2nd), Samsung (3rd) Coolest Bank FNB Coolest Advertising Medium YouTube Coolest Birthday Wishlist Money Coolest Brand Slogan Just do it (Nike) Coolest Brand that Cares about My Community Gift of the Givers Coolest Breakfast Cereal Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Coolest Cell Phone Brand Samsung Coolest Cartoon Show Tom and Jerry Coolest Chewing Gum Tie: Orbit & Stimorol Coolest Chocolate Tie: Bar One & Nestlé KitKat Coolest Clothing Brand Nike Coolest Clothing Store Mr Price Coolest Cold Drink Coca-Cola Coolest College Rosebank College Coolest Company Apple Coolest Computer Samsung Coolest Daily Newspaper Daily Sun Coolest Dairy Drink Nestlé Hot Chocolate Coolest Destination Gold Reef City Coolest Deodorant - Male Nivea Men Coolest Deodorant - Female Playgirl Coolest Domestic Airline SAA Coolest Energy Drink Red Bull Coolest Fast Food Place McDonald’s Coolest Feminine Hygiene Product Always Coolest Food Delivery App Uber Eats Coolest Grocery Store Woolworths Food Coolest Hair Care Product Dark & Lovely Coolest Hot Beverage Milo Coolest Hotel Protea Hotels Coolest Ice Cream Magnum Coolest Kids’ TV Channel Cartoon Network Coolest Local Entertainment Place Tie: Gold Reef City & Sun City Coolest Make-up Brand Avon Coolest Motor Vehicle Mercedes-Benz Coolest Radio Station Metro FM Coolest Restaurant/Eat-out Place Spur Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brand Nike Coolest Local Sportsperson Siya Kolisi Coolest Petrol Station Engen Coolest Coffee Shop Mugg & Bean Coolest Insurance Company Old Mutual Coolest Local DJ Black Coffee Coolest Loyalty Programme Shoprite Xtra Savings Coolest Online Influencer Somizi Mhlongo Coolest Public Transport Uber Coolest Shopping Mall Mall of Africa Coolest Skincare Product Nivea Coolest Snack Doritos Coolest Soap Bar Dove Coolest Social Media Platform WhatsApp Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty & Accessory Store Clicks Coolest Stationery Store CNA Coolest Streaming Platform Netflix Coolest Sweet Tie: Jelly Tots & Pin Pop Coolest Telecoms Provider Vodacom Coolest Tinned Food KOO Coolest Toothpaste Colgate Coolest Toy Store Toys R Us Coolest TV Channel TRACE Urban Coolest University University of Cape Town Coolest Weekly Newspaper Sunday Times