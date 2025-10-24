News & Fox

Sunday Times announces GenNext winners

The logo of Nike is seen in Los Angeles, the US, April 12, 2016. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Nike has been crowned as the Coolest Brand Overall in a retrospective look at the performance of brands over the past 10 years in the 21st edition of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Apple was second and Samsung third.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

This year’s results were compiled using data from the Sunday Times GenNext Coolest Brands reports published between 2015 and 2024, offering a decade-long view of youth sentiment. The research focused on the top five brands in each category, providing a comprehensive snapshot of evolving preferences among South Africans aged eight to 30.

In addition to being celebrated as the Overall Coolest Brand of the past decade, Nike was also named winner in three additional categories: Coolest Brand Slogan (“Just do it”), Coolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brand.

Winners in entertainment and celebrity categories of the 10-year retrospective include Metro FM (Coolest Radio Station), Siya Kolisi (Coolest Local Sportsperson) and Black Coffee (Coolest Local DJ).

“As we celebrate 21 years of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, we reflect on the incredible journey of understanding and engaging with South Africa’s youth. Their changing preferences have consistently guided marketers, brand managers and product developers in shaping strategies that resonate with the next generation. GenNext has become more than just a campaign — it’s a movement that empowers brands to stay relevant. Arena Holdings and the Sunday Times are proud to continue championing this initiative, and we look forward to the next chapter in this dynamic story,” says Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings.

The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on October 26 2025.

The full list of 2025 Sunday Times GenNext Award winners across 63 categories of the 10-year retrospective:

Category2025 Winners
Coolest Overall BrandNike (Winner), Apple (2nd), Samsung (3rd)
Coolest BankFNB
Coolest Advertising MediumYouTube
Coolest Birthday WishlistMoney
Coolest Brand SloganJust do it (Nike)
Coolest Brand that Cares about My CommunityGift of the Givers
Coolest Breakfast CerealKellogg’s Corn Flakes
Coolest Cell Phone BrandSamsung
Coolest Cartoon ShowTom and Jerry
Coolest Chewing GumTie: Orbit & Stimorol
Coolest ChocolateTie: Bar One & Nestlé KitKat
Coolest Clothing BrandNike
Coolest Clothing StoreMr Price
Coolest Cold DrinkCoca-Cola
Coolest CollegeRosebank College
Coolest CompanyApple
Coolest ComputerSamsung
Coolest Daily NewspaperDaily Sun
Coolest Dairy DrinkNestlé Hot Chocolate
Coolest DestinationGold Reef City
Coolest Deodorant - MaleNivea Men
Coolest Deodorant - FemalePlaygirl
Coolest Domestic AirlineSAA
Coolest Energy DrinkRed Bull
Coolest Fast Food PlaceMcDonald’s
Coolest Feminine Hygiene ProductAlways
Coolest Food Delivery AppUber Eats
Coolest Grocery StoreWoolworths Food
Coolest Hair Care ProductDark & Lovely
Coolest Hot BeverageMilo
Coolest HotelProtea Hotels
Coolest Ice CreamMagnum
Coolest Kids’ TV ChannelCartoon Network
Coolest Local Entertainment PlaceTie: Gold Reef City & Sun City
Coolest Make-up BrandAvon
Coolest Motor VehicleMercedes-Benz
Coolest Radio StationMetro FM
Coolest Restaurant/Eat-out PlaceSpur
Coolest Shoe/Footwear BrandNike
Coolest Local SportspersonSiya Kolisi
Coolest Petrol StationEngen
Coolest Coffee ShopMugg & Bean
Coolest Insurance CompanyOld Mutual
Coolest Local DJBlack Coffee
Coolest Loyalty ProgrammeShoprite Xtra Savings
Coolest Online InfluencerSomizi Mhlongo
Coolest Public TransportUber
Coolest Shopping MallMall of Africa
Coolest Skincare ProductNivea
Coolest SnackDoritos
Coolest Soap BarDove
Coolest Social Media PlatformWhatsApp
Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty & Accessory StoreClicks
Coolest Stationery StoreCNA
Coolest Streaming PlatformNetflix
Coolest SweetTie: Jelly Tots & Pin Pop
Coolest Telecoms ProviderVodacom
Coolest Tinned FoodKOO
Coolest ToothpasteColgate
Coolest Toy StoreToys R Us
Coolest TV ChannelTRACE Urban
Coolest UniversityUniversity of Cape Town
Coolest Weekly NewspaperSunday Times

The big take-out: The annual Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational.

Editor’s Choice

1

JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa’s leaders have failed the country

2

THE FINANCE GHOST: Those popping bubbles? They’re not champagne

3

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC succession: who are the candidates, and where do they stand?

4

MARC HASENFUSS: It’s Trustco vs the JSE (again)

5

SIMON BROWN: The boring gear en route to a good investment outcome

Top Stories