Effies 2025: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and City Lodge campaign voted most effective

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and City Lodge Hotel Group claimed the top honour, the Grand Effie, for their campaign “Save Our Stay (SOS)” at the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa. The awards celebrate the pinnacle of marketing effectiveness.

The coveted Grand Effie recognises South Africa’s single most effective campaign of the year. The campaign also clinched a Gold Effie in the same category, along with two Silver trophies in the Media Innovation and Marketing Disruptors categories.

In addition, three other golds were awarded: to Ogilvy and Volkswagen South Africa for “Volkswagen Night School” in the Social Good — Brands/Positive Change category; to Accenture Song and Sanlam for the “Sanlam ‘The F-Show’” in the Finance category; and to Halo and Pineapple for “100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar” in the Sustained Success in the Products, Services category.

Effectiveness is disciplined creativity — the fusion of insight, imagination and evidence that turns strategy into growth — Gillian Rightford

The winners’ table highlighted the consistent performance of several agencies. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris led the charge with the Grand Effie, one gold and three silver trophies for its work with City Lodge Group, alongside bronze wins for Savanna Cider. Ogilvy also had a strong showing, earning one gold and four silver Effies across work for clients that included Volkswagen South Africa, KFC South Africa and SAB (AB InBev), in addition to multiple bronze awards. Joe Public collected three silver and four bronze trophies, primarily for impactful campaigns for Amnesty International and its work with Uber Eats and Nedbank.

“Effectiveness is disciplined creativity — the fusion of insight, imagination and evidence that turns strategy into growth,” says Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “The 2025 winners demonstrate what Effie stands for: clarity of problem, originality of solution and hard, verifiable results. Their cases are a reminder that effectiveness isn’t a buzzword; it’s the discipline of making strategy, creativity and measurement work as one.”

All finalists and winners earn points on the global Effie Index, contributing to worldwide effectiveness rankings. Gold winners also qualify for Effie’s Global Best of the Best competition.

In the coming weeks, Effie and Ipsos are set to present the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa Ipsos Trends Report, continuing their series that provides evidence-led analysis on what drives marketing effectiveness among South Africa’s top campaigns.

2025 Effie Awards South Africa — Winners

AWARD AGENCY CLIENT BRAND CAMPAIGN CATEGORY Grand TBWA\Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group City Lodge Hotel Group Save Our Stay (SOS) Travel & Tourism Gold TBWA\Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group City Lodge Hotel Group Save Our Stay (SOS) Travel & Tourism Gold Ogilvy Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brand Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Gold Accenture Song Sanlam Sanlam Sanlam “The F-Show” Finance Gold Halo Pineapple Pineapple 100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar Sustained Success - Products, Services Silver Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Carling Black Label From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label’s 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success. Sustained Success - Products, Services Silver Joe Public Amnesty International Amnesty International Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services Silver M+C Saatchi Abel and Razor PR Gun Free South Africa Gun Free South Africa Firing A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy Action Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services Silver TBWA\Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group City Lodge Hotel Group Save Our Stay (SOS) Media Innovation / Commerce & Shopper Effies Silver Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC Block Booked Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Silver TBWA\Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group City Lodge Hotel Group Save Our Stay (SOS) Marketing Disruptors Silver Ogilvy Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen #ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their Vivos Automotive - Vehicles Bronze Joe Public Uber Eats South Africa Uber Black Uber Black: So good you’ll find a reason Transportation Bronze M+C Saatchi Abel Mr D Mr D How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections Timely Opportunity Bronze TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Savanna Cider Savanna Try January Timely Opportunity Bronze Ogilvy Mondelez South Africa Mondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Selfish to Shareable: Cadbury’s South African Success Story Sustained Success - Products, Services Bronze Joe Public Amnesty International Amnesty International Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Bronze 99cents Shoprite Group of Companies Checkers Little Shop Goes Xtra Omni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies Bronze Joe Public Amnesty International Amnesty International Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Bronze TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Savanna Cider Savanna South Africa Savanna Neat: It’s Giving Marketing Innovation Solutions Bronze Ogilvy Volkswagen Souh Africa Volkswagen #ShouldaGotAVivo: VW’s Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption. Marketing Disruptors Bronze Ogilvy The Gates Foundation The Gates Foundation Influence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV Awareness Influencer Marketing Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Bank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currency Finance Bronze Ogilvy The Gates Foundation The Gates Foundation FROM SHAME TO SELF-LOVE: How #FOREVERWENA Revolutionised HIV Prevention. Disease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit Bronze M+C Saatchi Abel Mr D Mr D How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections Current Events Bronze Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Carling Black Label From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label’s 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success. Beverages - Alcohol