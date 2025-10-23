News & Fox

Effies 2025: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and City Lodge campaign voted most effective

Picture: 123RF
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and City Lodge Hotel Group claimed the top honour, the Grand Effie, for their campaign “Save Our Stay (SOS)” at the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa. The awards celebrate the pinnacle of marketing effectiveness.

The coveted Grand Effie recognises South Africa’s single most effective campaign of the year. The campaign also clinched a Gold Effie in the same category, along with two Silver trophies in the Media Innovation and Marketing Disruptors categories.

In addition, three other golds were awarded: to Ogilvy and Volkswagen South Africa for “Volkswagen Night School” in the Social Good — Brands/Positive Change category; to Accenture Song and Sanlam for the “Sanlam ‘The F-Show’” in the Finance category; and to Halo and Pineapple for “100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar” in the Sustained Success in the Products, Services category.

Effectiveness is disciplined creativity — the fusion of insight, imagination and evidence that turns strategy into growth

—  Gillian Rightford

The winners’ table highlighted the consistent performance of several agencies. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris led the charge with the Grand Effie, one gold and three silver trophies for its work with City Lodge Group, alongside bronze wins for Savanna Cider. Ogilvy also had a strong showing, earning one gold and four silver Effies across work for clients that included Volkswagen South Africa, KFC South Africa and SAB (AB InBev), in addition to multiple bronze awards. Joe Public collected three silver and four bronze trophies, primarily for impactful campaigns for Amnesty International and its work with Uber Eats and Nedbank.

“Effectiveness is disciplined creativity — the fusion of insight, imagination and evidence that turns strategy into growth,” says Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “The 2025 winners demonstrate what Effie stands for: clarity of problem, originality of solution and hard, verifiable results. Their cases are a reminder that effectiveness isn’t a buzzword; it’s the discipline of making strategy, creativity and measurement work as one.”

All finalists and winners earn points on the global Effie Index, contributing to worldwide effectiveness rankings. Gold winners also qualify for Effie’s Global Best of the Best competition.

In the coming weeks, Effie and Ipsos are set to present the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa Ipsos Trends Report, continuing their series that provides evidence-led analysis on what drives marketing effectiveness among South Africa’s top campaigns.

2025 Effie Awards South Africa — Winners

AWARDAGENCYCLIENTBRANDCAMPAIGNCATEGORY
GrandTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)Travel & Tourism
GoldTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)Travel & Tourism
GoldOgilvyVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brandSocial Good - Brands / Positive Change
GoldAccenture SongSanlamSanlamSanlam “The F-Show”Finance
GoldHaloPineapplePineapple100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple SoarSustained Success - Products, Services
SilverOgilvySAB (AB InBev)Carling Black LabelFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label’s 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.Sustained Success - Products, Services
SilverJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
SilverM+C Saatchi Abel and Razor PRGun Free South AfricaGun Free South AfricaFiring A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy ActionSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
SilverTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)Media Innovation / Commerce & Shopper Effies
SilverOgilvyKFC South AfricaKFCBlock BookedMedia Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies
SilverTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)Marketing Disruptors
SilverOgilvyVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen#ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their VivosAutomotive - Vehicles
BronzeJoe PublicUber Eats South AfricaUber BlackUber Black: So good you’ll find a reasonTransportation
BronzeM+C Saatchi AbelMr DMr DHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsTimely Opportunity
BronzeTBWA\Hunt LascarisSavanna CiderSavannaTry JanuaryTimely Opportunity
BronzeOgilvyMondelez South AfricaMondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateSelfish to Shareable: Cadbury’s South African Success StorySustained Success - Products, Services
BronzeJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameSocial Good - Brands / Positive Change
Bronze99centsShoprite Group of CompaniesCheckersLittle Shop Goes XtraOmni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies
BronzeJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameMedia Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies
BronzeTBWA\Hunt LascarisSavanna CiderSavanna South AfricaSavanna Neat: It’s GivingMarketing Innovation Solutions
BronzeOgilvyVolkswagen Souh AfricaVolkswagen#ShouldaGotAVivo: VW’s Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption.Marketing Disruptors
BronzeOgilvyThe Gates FoundationThe Gates FoundationInfluence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV AwarenessInfluencer Marketing
BronzeJoe PublicNedbankNedbankBank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currencyFinance
BronzeOgilvyThe Gates FoundationThe Gates FoundationFROM SHAME TO SELF-LOVE: How #FOREVERWENA Revolutionised HIV Prevention.Disease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit
BronzeM+C Saatchi AbelMr DMr DHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsCurrent Events
BronzeOgilvySAB (AB InBev)Carling Black LabelFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label’s 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.Beverages - Alcohol

The big take-out: The 2025 winners are a reminder that effectiveness isn’t a buzzword; it’s the discipline of making strategy, creativity and measurement work as one.

