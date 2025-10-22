Target 2030: the evolving function of marketing and the growing focus on societal issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A few years ago, Nando’s in South Africa had a problem. Well, not a problem exactly. More a frustration.

After three decades, Microsoft’s spellcheck still highlighted “Nando’s” as a spelling error. So, too, its “Peri-Peri” sauce. Nando’s was far from alone. Spellcheck also flagged numerous other South African names as typos — perhaps a consequence of having 11 official languages and a rich cultural heritage.

Nando’s decided that this was unacceptable. To combat the problem, it launched a national campaign —#RightMyName — to remove spellcheck’s unnecessary red line from all non-English local names.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and more than 70,000 names from across Southern Africa had been crowdsourced and entered into a national database which users could download and add to their spellcheck dictionary, thereby removing the red line at a stroke.

Yes, the campaign raised brand awareness, but it’s also a great example of how marketing can promote racial and cultural harmony — the kind of societal impact that is likely to become even more prevalent and important in the years ahead.

With consumers increasingly expecting companies to be socially responsible and align with their values, ambitious marketeers eyeing a chief marketing officer (CMO) role by 2030 need to ensure that their strategies resonate with the public — failure to do so can lead to significant reputational damage. Not to mention more limited career options.

Few leadership roles are as influential as the CMO’s. Though a cluster of newer roles like the chief digital and product officers might, on the face of it, appear to minimise its sway, their presence has done little to offset the CMO’s fundamental importance to any organisation.

As we have written previously, marketing leaders are actually well placed to ascend to the CEO role thanks to their array of experiences and skills, ranging from stakeholder engagement to strategic planning and data insights to brand management.

Instead of supporting a cause in order to sell more products now, they must give support without any expectation of short-term gain, to build trust over time

When it comes to strategic innovation, disruption and customer interaction, CMOs, and the marketing function they lead, hold the key to extracting much of the value on offer. Their bird’s-eye view across their organisation and market means they are ideally placed to identify new opportunities for growth, collaboration and technological deployment. This means they can have a huge effect on both commerce and society as a whole. In other words, their sphere of influence is, if anything, growing, not diminishing.

In today’s hypercompetitive marketplace, and with businesses having an ever greater influence on society, companies need to show they care for the broader community to maintain consumer trust. The more that broader societal issues affect greater numbers of people, the fewer brands and companies can afford to be tone-deaf about these issues.

While much of this is rooted in ensuring consistently excellent customer service, there are a number of other factors to take into account, all of which are directly linked to the CMO.

Take the widespread concern about sweatshops being used to produce mass-market fashion. Companies seen to be exploiting these kinds of practices risk a huge reputational hit. It doesn’t matter if the products are of high quality; their controversial provenance overrides it.

At the same time, brands that focus on ethical behaviours can strengthen customer loyalty, particularly among conscientious customers, and thus grow market share in the process. A good example is the outdoor clothing company Patagonia. While its products have a high price point, the company has built up a loyal following, in large part due to its commitment to sustainability: 98% of its clothing is made from recycled materials, and it donates millions of dollars to environmental causes.

This is further evidence that companies that show they care have a similar impact to leaders who show they care, because people are drawn to them.

The organisational structure of the function needs to change to reflect marketing’s evolving responsibilities, and the growing importance of societal impact is further accelerating this process.

The CMO needs to ensure that societal influence transcends everything the function does. This makes it more complex than in the past. It includes understanding the broader implications of marketing strategies — it’s not just about the short-term results; what is needed is a full 360° view from planning to impact to legacy.

This priority is even more pertinent as society braces for the ever-increasing impact of generative AI. Such is the sheer magnitude of this technology that questions have been asked about whether it will, in time, even kill off the marketing function.

While such an outcome is unlikely, what we can say with some certainty is that generative AI is going to alter the marketing function, with fewer team members being expected to do the same amount of work.

There will be those who oversee the creative output of AI, rather than there being lots of creative types on the team, and the team generally will become a lot more analytical as data scientists crunch huge amounts of information that inform marketing decisions (again with the support of AI).

This all means that the CMOs of 2030 will be different kinds of persons because they will have to manage different types of people and technology.

To really understand societal impact and to be able to truly empathise with the people affected, CMOs and their teams need to spend lots of time outside the ivory tower and corporate bubble and be on the ground, where people are being affected.

This can mean walking down the streets in the markets where their products are sold, but it could also mean volunteering in areas they want their company to be associated with. That way they can genuinely understand what’s happening rather than just having a theoretical view.

Perhaps there needs to be a “pay it forward” mindset from companies. Instead of supporting a cause in order to sell more products now, they must give support without any expectation of short-term gain, to build trust over time that leads to future benefit. Related to this, companies should be willing to take a calculated risk and comment on issues that mean something to a broad swathe of society, all the members of which are potential customers — much like Nando’s did with its spellcheck initiative.

CMOs of 2030 will need to have a wide array of skills and capabilities to succeed in what is a demanding, testing and changing role. They need to be highly skilled, ambitious and team players.

Guy Lundy is country manager at Spencer Stuart South Africa. Henry Short is a consultant at Spencer Stuart UK.