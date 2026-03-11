WARC announces the world’s most creative campaigns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In an era where consumers are easily fatigued by traditional advertising, the release of the 2026 WARC Creative 100 reveals the campaigns that cut through the noise. The rankings, which aggregate results from the world’s most prestigious awards, crown the campaigns that didn’t just win trophies but shifted culture and bottom lines.

For the South African market — where purpose-led branding and high-impact street-smart creativity often outperform massive budgets — this year’s winners offer three critical lessons in staying relevant.

1. Radical utility: The “Three Words” strategy

The top-ranked campaign for creativity globally is “Three Words” by Publicis Conseil Paris for insurance giant AXA. In a move that redefined value-added service, AXA simply added three words — “and domestic violence” — to its home insurance policies in France. This gave victims immediate access to relocation cover as part of their policy.

“The reason this idea resonated with so many people is the contrast between its simplicity and its exponential impact,” says Marco Venturelli, CEO/chief creative officer of Publicis Conseil, global CEO of Leo and chief creative officer of Publicis France. “With just three words, we are pivoting millions of home insurance policies to make them more inclusive of a risk that affects women more than fires or floods. It serves as a reminder of the power of creativity. It proves that even the most common product — like a home insurance that hasn’t evolved in centuries — can be reinvented to make a difference.”

For South Africa, a country grappling with high rates of gender-based violence, this is a masterclass in proactive protection, particularly as local insurers work to evolve insurance from a grudge purchase to a useful tool for societal functioning. When AXA moved beyond covering the damage to helping people escape domestic violence, it earned a level of loyalty that no jingle can buy.

Creativity isn’t just what we do together, it’s the most powerful competitive advantage out there — Liz Taylor

2. Creativity as a business differentiator

This year’s rankings highlight a massive surge in creative B2B. Spotify’s “Spreadbeats” (No 2) used music and data to change how media planners perceive their video ad potential.

Local B2B marketing has historically been dry and functional. However, the success of brands like Heineken (ranked the No 1 creative brand) and Unilever (ranked the No 1 creative advertiser) proves that legendary creativity is a formula for growth. Heineken has two campaigns in the top 10 and 19 campaigns in the full creative 100 database. Fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever is represented by 15 different brands in the full Creative 100 database.

What Heineken and Unilever prove is that brands that successfully combine data with human emotion can dominate their category.

3. Advocacy through innovation

While cause marketing isn’t new, the 2026 leaders are moving away from awareness and towards action. From helping the visually impaired to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the most awarded work utilised diverse media channels to drive genuine change.

For the sixth year in a row, Ogilvy is the most awarded network. It has 15 campaigns in the top 100, with seven offices from around the world contributing to its ranking: Ogilvy New York, Singapore, Mumbai, Ogilvy Health New York, DAVID Madrid, New York and Circus Grey Lima. “Creativity isn’t just what we do together, it’s the most powerful competitive advantage out there,” says Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer at Ogilvy.

WPP maintained its position at the top of the holding company ranking for a fourth consecutive year with three networks in the top 50: Ogilvy and VML ranked first and third, respectively, and AKQA 28th.

What this year’s WARC ranking reveals is that the gap between good and award-winning advertising is narrowing to one factor: innovation in the face of strain. The campaigns that will resonate with consumers are those that offer a proactive role in the consumer’s life — much like AXA’s relocation cover or Heineken’s cultural resonance. Creativity is no longer just about the big idea; it’s about how that idea functions in the real world.

The big take-out: Creativity is no longer just about the big idea; it’s about how that idea functions in the real world.

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)

WARC Creative 100 (Supplied)