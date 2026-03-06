Global banking brand value grows to $1.8-trillion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The total brand value of the world’s top 500 banks has risen 10% in 2026 to reach $1.8-trillion. This marks the fifth consecutive year of growth for the industry, according to the latest Brand Finance Banking 500 report.

This upward trajectory is primarily driven by a structural shift towards the wealth management segment, which saw its brand value grow by 45% this year. As banks look for revenue streams that are less sensitive to interest rate cycles than traditional retail banking, wealth management has emerged as a high-margin, stable alternative.

The rapid maturation of digital-first neobanks has helped to boost the sector’s value. London-based Revolut, for example, saw its brand value more than triple (up 239%) to $6.6bn, while Brazil’s Nubank now ranks as the fourth strongest banking brand globally.

While Chinese megabanks continue to dominate by sheer scale — with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) maintaining its position as the world’s most valuable brand at $90.9bn — the global banking sector is increasingly defined by a balance between massive valuation and deep-seated brand strength. ICBC is the largest single shareholder of the Standard Bank Group with a 19.7% stake in the bank.

South Africa’s banking sector continues to show resilience and sophistication, with its total brand value rising 20% year on year to reach $11.1bn, according to Brand Finance. The country remains the primary driver of banking value on the continent, with nine South African institutions featuring in the global top 500.

Standard Bank retains its title as Africa’s most valuable bank, ranked 129th globally with a value of $2.6bn (up 19%).

FNB and Capitec Bank continue to lead in brand strength, both maintaining elite AAA+ ratings. FNB’s value rose 18.6% to $1.99bn, while Capitec’s grew 24.5% to $1.34bn.

Investec capitalised on the global wealth management trend, seeing a 14.4% increase in brand value to $1.33bn.

TymeBank (recently rebranded as GoTyme Bank) made its debut in the global top 500, ranking 482nd, signalling the growing influence of local fintech.

The question is no longer whether neobanks matter, but whether we should still be calling them ‘neo’ at all — Annie Brown

Annie Brown, MD UK, Brand Finance, says digital-native banks such as GoTyme Bank are no longer disruptors but rather established competitors shaping the mainstream.

“The question is no longer whether neobanks matter, but whether we should still be calling them ‘neo’ at all,” she says. “While Brand Finance data reveals that digital-native banks achieve awareness levels close to incumbents, they continue to trail traditional banks on familiarity and consideration in most markets, reflecting the enduring strength of legacy banks. Incumbents therefore face a strategic choice: ring-fence digital brands under entirely new identities to protect legacy equity or integrate them into the master brand and concentrate marketing investment behind a single name.”

The strength of the local market has made South Africa a fintech launchpad, says Brand Finance. Recent developments, such as Nubank’s $150m investment in Tyme Group and Revolut’s application for a South African banking licence, suggest that global players view the country as a key entry point into the broader African market.

While global rankings are often dominated by the sheer capital of US and Chinese firms, African banks are setting the global standard for brand strength — a measure of customer trust and loyalty.

Four of the world’s top 10 strongest banking brands are African. These institutions have outperformed much larger global peers by building deep brand equity and advocacy within their respective markets. Kenya-based Equity Bank is ranked sixth, Capitec is in seventh position, FNB is eighth and Kenya Commercial Bank ninth.

In total, 22 African banks now feature in the Global Banking 500.

“The prominence of African banks in the global brand strength top 10 highlights an important shift: brand power in banking is no longer defined by balance sheet size alone but by depth of trust and customer advocacy,” says David Wingfield, strategy and insight consultant at Brand Finance Africa.

While challenges in the global economy persist, the proactive role played by these institutions in maintaining trust has allowed them to absorb financial impacts and remain critical tools for regional economic functioning.

To access the full report, click here.