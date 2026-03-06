Designing brands to encourage belonging

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The biggest myth in branding is that consistency builds loyalty. It doesn’t. Belonging does.

For years, brand systems were built for control, with tight guidelines, strict visual languages and carefully managed messaging. But culture doesn’t work like that. Since social media shifted communication from broadcast to conversation, brands have had to loosen their grip. Ownership still matters, but today customers are custodians too.

Designers are trained to create consistency. Logos, guidelines and campaigns must follow the same language and aesthetic. But the most relevant brands today aren’t designing for enforcement; they’re designing for participation.

There is still space for clear principles: what a brand stands for, how it behaves and what it won’t compromise on. But the question is no longer just “Is this on-brand?” but rather “Can this be remixed, shared and adapted without losing meaning?”

The brands shaping culture now aren’t just defining how they look. They are defining how people enter, contribute to and evolve their world. Customers no longer want to receive messaging. They want to shape it, see themselves in it and feel part of it.

We live in a world of micro-cultures and subcommunities where identity is shaped by what feels specific, human and shared. Participation has overtaken passive engagement as the measure of relevance.

How do brand elements live in user-generated content? How does an identity system flex across subcultures?

Lego understood this early with Lego Ideas, inviting fans to submit designs, vote on concepts and see winning ideas become real products. That shift reframes the customer from consumer to contributor.

More recently, Spotify’s Wrapped has turned personal listening data into social currency. Each year, users flood feeds with branded content that feels entirely their own. The system flexes around personal taste without losing recognisability. That is not a campaign interrupting culture; it is culture expressing itself through the brand.

Where attention is passive, participation is identity-forming. And identity builds belonging.

Brand systems now need to function as living environments, places where people can gather, connect and contribute on their terms.

That requires designers to think beyond fixed aesthetics, considering how every touchpoint invites participation and co-creation. How do brand elements live in user-generated content? How does an identity system flex across subcultures? What behaviours invite contribution? What makes participation feel welcome rather than performative?

This shifts the designer’s focus from how a brand looks to how it behaves and evolves with its community. Systems thinking, cultural awareness and openness to co-creation are no longer optional; they are foundational.

We’ve seen this in ongoing work with our client Wimpy, alongside partner agency Sauce, where multilingual digital menu access has made the brand more inclusive at a practical level. It’s a simple intervention, but a meaningful one, reducing friction and recognising the diversity of the people who walk through the door. That kind of behavioural design does not just improve usability; it signals that more people belong.

The future of branding won’t be decided by who speaks the loudest but by who creates the most space: space for participation, shared meaning and cultural permission.

Belonging isn’t built through aesthetics alone. It is built through behaviours that invite people in and give them a reason to stay.

Designers don’t just shape brands any more. We shape the conditions for belonging. And if people can’t see themselves in your brand, they won’t stay in it.

Jesse Sharkie is the design director at Boomtown.