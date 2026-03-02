The world’s top tech brands are now valued at $3.7-trillion, says Brand Finance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to the latest Brand Finance Technology 100 2026 report, the world’s top tech brands have reached a collective valuation of $3.7-trillion, a 15% increase from 2025.

However, the real insight is in where that value is moving. While internet platforms still dominate the volume, the fastest growth is being captured by the backbone brands — the semiconductor and AI pioneers — which are successfully translating raw compute power into cultural and commercial influence, reflecting the shift from the digital age into the age of intelligence.

For the first time, AI heavyweights OpenAI and Anthropic have entered the Technology 100 ranking. This marks a shift for the industry; AI is no longer regarded as a backend feature but a consumer-facing brand category in its own right.

The standout performer in this year’s Brand Finance ranking is Nvidia, now the world’s fastest-growing technology brand. By more than doubling its brand value to $184.3bn, Nvidia has climbed to fifth place, overtaking legacy giants Apple and Microsoft to claim the highest intangible value globally.

Nvidia’s ascent proves that B2B ingredient brands can achieve Tier 1 global status by becoming synonymous with the infrastructure of the future. The lesson? In a tech-driven economy, your brand is defined by the innovation you enable as much as the products you sell.

The standout performer is Nvidia, now the world’s fastest-growing technology brand. (Brand Finance )

Despite the global nature of tech, value remains highly concentrated, with the US dominating the rankings. This year, 46 US brands account for over 75% of the total Tech 100 value. Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon alone represent nearly 70% of that US value pool.

China follows with 25 brands. The 2026 Global Soft Power Index indicates that China has now surpassed Japan in global perceptions of technological advancement.

This perception is driven by system-wide digital integration. Brands like TikTok (6th) and WeChat (11th) are no longer just apps; they are the primary interfaces through which global audiences interact with entertainment and commerce.