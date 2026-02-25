Recognition for the industry’s most consistent performers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In an industry often captivated by the next big thing, the true measure of success is often found in longevity. SCOPEN Africa marked its 10th anniversary in South Africa by doing exactly that: honouring the professionals and agencies who have defined the marketing landscape through a decade of sustained excellence.

Unlike traditional awards that celebrate a single campaign or a stellar fiscal year, the inaugural Decade Awards recognise credibility built through peer respect, client experience and competitor opinion across six biennial editions of the AGENCY SCOPE study since its local launch in 2016.

Based on 10 years of empirical industry data rather than a panel of judges, the rankings in the most admired professionals categories were determined by the aggregate number of mentions an individual has received over the past decade from both marketers and industry peers. It is a cumulative tally that rewards those who have remained top-of-mind for 10 years.

The top five most admired marketers of the decade are Khensani Nobanda (Nedbank), Doug Place (United Exports), Sydney Mbhele (Absa), Thulani Sibeko (RMA) and Nontokozo Madonsela (Momentum). This category is unique for its reliance on peer validation. It is determined primarily by fellow marketers and supported by agency feedback, making it a definitive endorsement from within the heart of the profession.

The top five most admired creative agency professionals are Pepe Marais (Joe Public), Xolisa Dyeshana (Joe Public), Fran Luckin (VML), Sbu Sitole (The Odd Number) and Peter Khouri (TBWA Asia).

The top five most admired media agency professionals are Chris Botha (Park Advertising), Celia Collins (OMG), Merissa Himraj (WPP Media), Wayne Bishop (PHD UK) and Lerina Bierman (Carat Dentsu).

Joe Public was ranked the most balanced creative agency of the decade, while Carat was ranked the most balanced media agency of the decade.

In the most balanced agencies categories, agencies were evaluated across three core pillars: market perception, client results and competitor opinion. Agencies are recognised as top performers rather than being ranked numerically, emphasising all-round excellence over a specific niche.

To honour the time contributed by participating marketers, SCOPEN pledged R300 for every interview conducted during the 2025 study. This initiative resulted in R90,000 in bursaries, which were awarded to three standout students from South Africa’s leading creative institutions: Jamie Lewis (AAA School of Advertising), Omolemo Sehole (Vega School) and Cebisa Deyoba (Red & Yellow Creative School).

Johanna McDowell, SCOPEN’s partner in South Africa and CEO of the IAS, said the Decade Awards are distinctive because they “recognise consistency, not hype. They highlight the people and agencies who keep delivering, while also reminding us why long-term insight still matters.”