Is this the end of the ‘lazy’ ad era?

Are the days of the traditional fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) big-brand TV commercials numbered?

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez believes so, stating at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2026 conference that the era of big-brand adverts is effectively over. He described the legacy model — relying on just two or three high-budget commercials per year — as “lazy marketing”.

In its place, Unilever is pioneering a social-first demand model powered by what Fernandez calls an “army of creators”. Under his leadership, the company has scaled its influencer network to a staggering 300,000 creators. This shift is most aggressive in the beauty and wellbeing division, where the creator pool surged from 75,000 to 180,000 in just 12 months.

The volume of content required for this new environment is immense. Unilever increased its content asset production sevenfold last year, a feat made possible by deploying Google Cloud’s AI (Gemini) for rapid simulation and predictive research & development. With the lifespan of a social video now just four days, the company has doubled its posting frequency to satisfy algorithmic preferences rather than broad mass appeal.

However, this digital obsession hasn’t killed the physical store. Fernandez argued that in an era of digital fragmentation, physical presence is more vital than ever. He pointed to “aisle takeovers” — unmissable front-of-store activations for brands — as proof that Unilever intends to dominate the shelf as aggressively as it dominates the social feed.

Beyond marketing tactics, Fernandez outlined a fundamentally restructured Unilever during his presentation. The strategic pillars driving the FMCG giant this year include volume-led growth. Pricing-led growth, he said, is over. Fernandez now views “conscious uncompetitiveness” as a failure of strategy.

Unilever has also made a decisive shift towards high-margin beauty and wellbeing, evidenced by the 2025 demerger of the ice cream business and a 15% rotation of the portfolio.

Marketing spend has hit a decade-high of 16.1% of turnover. This capital is being used to move beyond needs and wants and elevate brands into objects of desire through unmissable activations like the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Unilever is doubling down on India — a market with purchasing power now equivalent to France — where it already holds triple the market share of its nearest competitor in haircare.

The transformation is supported by a significant leadership overhaul, implementing a performance-led culture and a 17% reduction in the white-collar workforce to ensure absolute accountability across its 44 business units.

By replacing traditional corporate messaging with a relentless, AI-powered creator army and a focused portfolio, Unilever is attempting to outpace the fragmentation of the modern world. For the global FMCG giant, the future is no longer about the big ad — it’s about being everywhere, all at once, with a speed that matches the consumer’s own fast lifestyle.